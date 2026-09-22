How to buy Al-Hilal 2025/26 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need about purchasing Al-Hilal match tickets, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.
Upcoming Al-Hilal fixtures
|Date
|Game (Local Time)
|Competition
|Tickets
|Tue Nov 3
|Al-Hilal vs Shabab Al Ahli (9:15pm)
|AFC Champions League Elite
|Tickets
|Sat Nov 7
|Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal (5:30pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Fri Nov 20
|Al-Hilal vs Diriyah Club (8:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Mon Nov 23
|FC Neftchi Fergana vs Al-Hilal (4:45pm)
|AFC Champions League Elite
|Tickets
|Thu Nov 26
|Al-Kholood vs Al-Hilal (8:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Mon Nov 30
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Hazem (8:00pm)
|King's Cup
|Tickets
|Thu Dec 3
|Al-Hilal vs Abha Club (8:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Mon Dec 7
|Al-Hilal vs Al Ain FC (9:15pm)
|AFC Champions League Elite
|Tickets
|Thu Dec 10
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal (8:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League (Riyadh Derby)
|Tickets
|Mon Dec 14
|Al-Faisaly vs Al-Hilal (8:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Sat Dec 19
|Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal (5:45pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Tue Feb 9
|Al Wasl vs Al-Hilal (8:00pm)
|AFC Champions League Elite
|Tickets
|Thu Feb 11
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha (10:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Mon Feb 15
|Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor (9:15pm)
|AFC Champions League Elite
|Tickets
|Thu Feb 18
|Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal (10:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League (Clásico)
|Tickets
|Thu Feb 25
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej (10:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Thu Mar 11
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League (Riyadh Derby)
|Tickets
|Thu Mar 18
|NEOM SC vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Fri Apr 2
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Thu Apr 8
|Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League (Clásico)
|Tickets
|Thu Apr 15
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Fateh (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Sun Apr 18
|Al-Hazem vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Thu Apr 22
|Al-Hilal vs Al Qadsiah (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Thu May 6
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Wed May 12
|Diriyah Club vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Thu May 20
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Kholood (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Mon May 24
|Abha Club vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League
|Tickets
|Sat May 29
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr (9:00pm)
|Saudi Pro League (Riyadh Derby)
|Tickets
How to buy Al-Hilal 2026/27 ticketsTo purchase Al-Hilal match tickets, the most reliable primary method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Kingdom Arena site. Fans can book match tickets via the WeBook platform too, which serves as the official ticketing partner for the Saudi Pro League.
Saudi Pro League matchweeks are usually staged across three days, running from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend, and tickets are typically released a couple of weeks before each match. For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) or the Clásico against Al-Ittihad, it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.
You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Hilal do offer eight different Membership packages, ranging from Basic (SAR115) to Platinum (SAR1,150,000), with each package up the scale offering different perks. All include priority ticket purchasing as a benefit.
While the official league or stadium portals are the first avenue for supporters, high-profile fixtures sell out almost instantly. Fans looking to secure guaranteed seats should turn to trusted secondary platforms like GrintaHub, the premier marketplace for football tickets in Saudi Arabia, where tickets start from SAR49.
How much are Al-Hilal 2026/27 tickets?Al-Hilal ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand. Premium seating options, such as VIP boxes and executive suites, command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options. Prices typically range from SAR50 to SAR1500 or more for high-profile matches.
Keep tabs on the league's official site or the Kingdom Arena site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.
Tickets on secondary resale sites such as GrintaHub are currently available from SAR49, with premium category and hospitality packages also accessible across all domestic and continental fixtures.
History of the Kingdom ArenaAl-Hilal have been playing their home games at Kingdom Arena since February 2024, which can house up to 30,000 spectators when configured in its football set-up and is one of Riyadh's largest and most modern stadiums. Construction of Kingdom Arena, which is located in the area known as Boulevard City, in the north-west region of Riyadh, began in mid-2023. It was intended to be an entertainment focal point, hosting events associated with the winter Riyadh Season, where the world’s best athletes and artists would meet, converge and perform.
In September 2023, the Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) made a major investment in the venue and an agreement was made that Al-Hilal would begin playing their regular home games there. As part of the agreement, KHC also received the naming rights to the stadium. With its retractable roof and a four-sided video screen suspended over the centre spot, Kingdom Arena offers a state-of-the-art experience for spectators.