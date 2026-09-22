How to buy Al-Hilal 2025/26 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

To purchase Al-Hilal match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Kingdom Arena site. Fans can book match tickets via the WeBook.com platform too. Last year Webook.com partnered with the Saudi Pro League to become its official ticketing platform.



Saudi Pro League matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match. For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.



You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Hilal do offer eight different Membership packages, ranging from Basic (SAR115) to Platinum (SAR1150000), with each package up the scale offering different perks. All include priority ticket purchasing as a benefit.