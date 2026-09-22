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Al Hilal v Al Qadsiah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Book Al-Hilal Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Al-Hilal 2025/26 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal

Don’t miss out on the chance of seeing one of the biggest football teams in Asia in action

The Saudi Pro League has significantly grown in prominence in recent seasons, with a whole host of the world’s biggest footballing names now based in the Middle East. Four of the current league’s clubs hail from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. One of those four is Al-Hilal and they are the most honoured club in Saudi soccer, having topped the country’s league on 21 occasions since 1962. Check out how you can book tickets to see the formidable Blue Power in action live this season.
Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need about purchasing Al-Hilal match tickets, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

Al Hilal Tickets Buy now

Upcoming Al-Hilal fixtures

DateGame (Local Time)CompetitionTickets
Tue Nov 3Al-Hilal vs Shabab Al Ahli (9:15pm)AFC Champions League EliteTickets
Sat Nov 7Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal (5:30pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Fri Nov 20Al-Hilal vs Diriyah Club (8:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mon Nov 23FC Neftchi Fergana vs Al-Hilal (4:45pm)AFC Champions League EliteTickets
Thu Nov 26Al-Kholood vs Al-Hilal (8:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mon Nov 30Al-Hilal vs Al-Hazem (8:00pm)King's CupTickets
Thu Dec 3Al-Hilal vs Abha Club (8:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mon Dec 7Al-Hilal vs Al Ain FC (9:15pm)AFC Champions League EliteTickets
Thu Dec 10Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal (8:00pm)Saudi Pro League (Riyadh Derby)Tickets
Mon Dec 14Al-Faisaly vs Al-Hilal (8:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sat Dec 19Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal (5:45pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Tue Feb 9Al Wasl vs Al-Hilal (8:00pm)AFC Champions League EliteTickets
Thu Feb 11Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha (10:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mon Feb 15Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor (9:15pm)AFC Champions League EliteTickets
Thu Feb 18Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal (10:00pm)Saudi Pro League (Clásico)Tickets
Thu Feb 25Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej (10:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Thu Mar 11Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab (9:00pm)Saudi Pro League (Riyadh Derby)Tickets
Thu Mar 18NEOM SC vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Fri Apr 2Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun (9:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Thu Apr 8Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)Saudi Pro League (Clásico)Tickets
Thu Apr 15Al-Hilal vs Al-Fateh (9:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sun Apr 18Al-Hazem vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Thu Apr 22Al-Hilal vs Al Qadsiah (9:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Thu May 6Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq (9:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Wed May 12Diriyah Club vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Thu May 20Al-Hilal vs Al-Kholood (9:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mon May 24Abha Club vs Al-Hilal (9:00pm)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sat May 29Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr (9:00pm)Saudi Pro League (Riyadh Derby)Tickets

How to buy Al-Hilal 2026/27 tickets

To purchase Al-Hilal match tickets, the most reliable primary method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Kingdom Arena site. Fans can book match tickets via the WeBook platform too, which serves as the official ticketing partner for the Saudi Pro League.
Saudi Pro League matchweeks are usually staged across three days, running from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend, and tickets are typically released a couple of weeks before each match. For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) or the Clásico against Al-Ittihad, it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.
You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Hilal do offer eight different Membership packages, ranging from Basic (SAR115) to Platinum (SAR1,150,000), with each package up the scale offering different perks. All include priority ticket purchasing as a benefit.
While the official league or stadium portals are the first avenue for supporters, high-profile fixtures sell out almost instantly. Fans looking to secure guaranteed seats should turn to trusted secondary platforms like GrintaHub, the premier marketplace for football tickets in Saudi Arabia, where tickets start from SAR49.

Al Hilal Tickets Buy now

How much are Al-Hilal 2026/27 tickets?

Al-Hilal ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand. Premium seating options, such as VIP boxes and executive suites, command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options. Prices typically range from SAR50 to SAR1500 or more for high-profile matches.
Keep tabs on the league's official site or the Kingdom Arena site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.
Tickets on secondary resale sites such as GrintaHub are currently available from SAR49, with premium category and hospitality packages also accessible across all domestic and continental fixtures.

Al Hilal Tickets Buy now

History of the Kingdom Arena

Al-Hilal have been playing their home games at Kingdom Arena since February 2024, which can house up to 30,000 spectators when configured in its football set-up and is one of Riyadh's largest and most modern stadiums. Construction of Kingdom Arena, which is located in the area known as Boulevard City, in the north-west region of Riyadh, began in mid-2023. It was intended to be an entertainment focal point, hosting events associated with the winter Riyadh Season, where the world’s best athletes and artists would meet, converge and perform.
In September 2023, the Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) made a major investment in the venue and an agreement was made that Al-Hilal would begin playing their regular home games there. As part of the agreement, KHC also received the naming rights to the stadium. With its retractable roof and a four-sided video screen suspended over the centre spot, Kingdom Arena offers a state-of-the-art experience for spectators.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase Al-Hilal match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Kingdom Arena site. Fans can book match tickets via the WeBook.com platform too. Last year Webook.com partnered with the Saudi Pro League to become its official ticketing platform.

Saudi Pro League matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match. For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Hilal do offer eight different Membership packages, ranging from Basic (SAR115) to Platinum (SAR1150000), with each package up the scale offering different perks. All include priority ticket purchasing as a benefit.

Saudi Pro League matches can be watched and streamed live in the UK and Ireland on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £14.99-a-month on a 12-month deal or subscribe to the flexible pass, worth £19.99-a-month, which you can cancel anytime. An annual (pay upfront) package is also available for £129.99, which offers the best value for money.

In the United States, the Saudi Pro League is broadcast live on FOX Soccer Plus. Fubo is one streaming service that gives viewers access to FOX Soccer Plus. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

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