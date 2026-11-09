How to get Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Betis host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

In their most recent league meeting back in February 2026, the two sides played out a competitive 1-1 draw at the Estadio de La Cartuja, with Cédric Bakambu and Isi Palazón trading goals. That stalemate followed a cagey goalless draw earlier in the 2025–26 LaLiga campaign when they met at Vallecas in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga kick-off?

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano websites, which are the most reliable and direct sources for general public sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating: Start at approximately €25 for baseline or upper-tier sections.

Start at approximately for baseline or upper-tier sections. Mid-Tier and Sideline Seats: Typically range between €45 and €90 , depending on exact block availability.

Typically range between , depending on exact block availability. VIP and Hospitality Packages: Start upwards of €150 to €250+, offering upgraded lounge access and padded seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: Begin around €25 to €30 for upper tier or shortside views.

Begin around for upper tier or shortside views. Average Resale Prices: Average around €115 to €140 as demand fluctuates toward matchday.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Form

Real Betis have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo in LaLiga, following a 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord. Earlier in that run, they suffered a 5-2 defeat to Barcelona but also recorded a 3-2 victory over Porto and a commanding 5-2 win over Osasuna. Across those five fixtures, Betis scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Elche, and they drew 1-1 with Getafe before that. Their sole win in this run was a 2-1 victory over Espanyol. Rayo scored five goals and conceded ten across those five games, a return that reflects the defensive fragility Benat San Jose will want to address.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when the two sides drew 1-1 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely balanced: Rayo have won one, neither side has dominated, and draws have been a recurring theme, with three of the five matches ending level. The only outright winner across recent meetings was Rayo, who claimed a 2-0 victory at home in March 2024.