How to get Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Osasuna host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

In their most recent LaLiga meeting back in April 2026 at San Mamés, Athletic Bilbao edged out a narrow 1-0 victory courtesy of a first-half goal from Gorka Guruzeta. Earlier in the 2025–26 campaign, the two sides played out a tightly fought 1-1 draw in Pamplona, showing how evenly matched these opponents usually are.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga kick-off?

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio El Sadar

How to buy Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets?

Here are the main options available for purchasing tickets to the Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct to secure authentic tickets is through the official websites of CA Osasuna (for home supporters at Estadio El Sadar) or Athletic Club.

The most direct to secure authentic tickets is through the official websites of CA Osasuna (for home supporters at Estadio El Sadar) or Athletic Club. Stadium Box Office: Tickets can occasionally be purchased directly at the El Sadar ticket counters in Pamplona leading up to matchday, subject to availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket prices for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao:

1. Official Club Channels

General admission and standard tier seats (such as behind the goals or corner sections) directly through the club typically range from €30 to €90 .

. Sideline seats (Lateral/Tribuna areas) along the long sides of the pitch generally range from €90 to €160 .

. Premium or VIP hospitality seating options can range upwards of €180 to €350+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-level tickets generally start around €115 to €130 .

tickets generally start around . Average marketplace prices for standard seating positions fluctuate around €160 to €450+ depending on demand and exact block location.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Form

Osasuna's last five LaLiga matches have produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their only victory in that run came against Getafe, a 1-0 home win, while their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. The side conceded 12 goals across those five games while scoring just five, a defensive record that will concern Ramis heading into this match.

Athletic Bilbao's last five matches across all competitions returned three wins, two draws, and no defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly victory over Real Sociedad, and their 3-0 LaLiga win against Atletico Madrid stands as the standout result in that sequence. Two draws against Deportivo Alaves and Elche show they have not always been at their sharpest, but the overall picture is one of a side building confidence.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these clubs is closely contested. Athletic Bilbao claimed a 1-0 LaLiga win over Osasuna in April 2026, the most recent competitive meeting between the sides, while the fixture in January 2026 ended 1-1 in Pamplona. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Athletic hold a narrow edge, though Osasuna's Copa del Rey victory over their opponents in January 2025 demonstrates this is a rivalry where the home side is always capable of causing problems.