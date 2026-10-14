How to get Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Manchester United host AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Historically, the Red Devils hold the superior head-to-head advantage with 14 wins across competitive meetings compared to the Cherries' 5 victories. Despite United's overall dominance, Bournemouth has proved to be a persistent thorn in their side in recent seasons, securing memorable top-flight wins.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League kick-off?

Manchester United take on AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

How to buy Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on October 25, 2026, you have several primary options:

1. Official Manchester United Website (Primary Allocation)

Membership Requirement: To buy general admission tickets directly through Manchester United, you typically must hold an official United Membership (e.g., Premium, Full, or Lite Membership).

Ticket Ballot / On-Sale Drops: General admission tickets are sold through ballot applications or scheduled release drops to official members prior to the fixture.

2. AFC Bournemouth Away Allocation

For Away Supporters: Visiting fans must purchase through AFC Bournemouth's official ticketing system. These are distributed based on the club's loyalty point scheme to active Bournemouth season ticket holders and members.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth League tickets cost?

The ticket prices for the Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth Premier League match at Old Trafford depend on where and how you purchase them:

1. Official Direct Ticket Prices (Face Value)

To buy direct from Manchester United, you must be an official club member. Face-value single match tickets typically range from:

Adults: £40 to £70 (depending on the stand tier and seat location).

Concessions (Under 16s / Over 65s):£20 to £40 .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Because standard tickets for high-demand fixtures against top-tier opponents usually sell out during the official member sales phase, tickets on secondary ticket platforms such asStubHubfluctuate based on market demand:

Starting / Low Tier Seats: Around £78 to £99 per ticket.

Average Category Seats: Around £125 to £208 per ticket.

Premium / Lower-Tier Pitchside Seats:£250+ per ticket.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Form

Manchester United have won once in their last five matches across all competitions, picking up two draws and suffering two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Fulham, with earlier losses coming against Manchester City in the Premier League and Brighton in the Carabao Cup. A 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK represents the only convincing result in that run, and United have conceded seven goals across those five games.

Bournemouth have been more competitive, going one win, two draws, and one defeat across their last five, with a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City and a 1-2 Europa League victory at Real Sociedad among the highlights. Their 0-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool was their only loss in that stretch, and they have scored nine goals across the five matches while conceding six.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when the sides drew 2-2 at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, a December 2025 fixture at Old Trafford produced a remarkable 4-4 draw. Across the last five recorded meetings, neither side has managed to establish clear dominance, with draws featuring heavily and both teams demonstrating a tendency to trade goals freely.