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Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoChelsea
Book Fulham vs Chelsea Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Fulham vs Chelsea tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Tickets
Premier League
Fulham
Chelsea
M. Rogers

Don't miss out on the chance of seeing a huge London derby this August

The curtain falls on Matchday 1 of the new 2026/27 Premier League season with a highly-anticipated London derby, as Fulham entertain their West London neighbours, Chelsea, at Craven Cottage on Monday, August 24.

Fulham vs Chelsea TicketsBook now

Chelsea will take to the pitch with some new stellar signings. Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda all put pen to paper for £50+ million, but the headline-grabber of course, was the capture of Morgan Rogers, who was purchased for a blockbuster £117 million fee from Aston Villa.

Fulham may have lost the attacking services of Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez, who both scored in the 2-1 win over Chelsea at Craven Cottage in January, but they've netted a couple of eye-catching players from Real Madrid, Gonzalo García and César Palacios, who they hope will pose defences problems this season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fulham vs Chelsea, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League fixture?

Fulham vs Chelsea kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday, August 24, at Craven Cottage in London.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
Craven Cottage

How to buy Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Fulham vs Chelsea TicketsBook now

How much do Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

FUL

FUL - Form

AHL
D1-1
FAR
W1-2
CRY
L1-2
MAL
D2-2
VFB
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CHE

CHE - Form

TOT
L1-2
JUV
L0-1
MIL
W3-0
JDT
D3-3
RSO
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FulhamDrawChelsea
2
0
3
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Chelsea lineups

4-2-3-1
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Formation
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
3-4-2-1
B. LenoB. LenoC. BasseyC. BasseyA. RobinsonA. RobinsonJ. CuencaJ. CuencaT. CastagneT. CastagneC. PalaciosC. PalaciosA. IwobiA. IwobiS. BergeS. BergeO. BobbO. BobbJ. KingJ. KingG. GarciaG. GarciaR. SanchezR. SanchezL. ColwillL. ColwillJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongM. LacroixM. LacroixM. RogersM. RogersR. JamesR. JamesJ. HatoJ. HatoR. LaviaR. LaviaC. PalmerC. PalmerM. GustoM. GustoJ. PedroJ. Pedro
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Fulham

Starting XI

Chelsea

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa
  • X. Alonso
Fulham

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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