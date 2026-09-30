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Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoChelsea
Book Everton vs Chelsea Tickets
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How to get Everton vs Chelsea tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Everton
Chelsea
Premier League

Everton take on Chelsea in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Everton take on Chelsea on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

Historically, Chelsea hold the upper hand in the overall head-to-head record with 78 victories, compared to Everton's 61 wins alongside 57 draws. In their most recent encounter on March 21, 2026, Everton delivered a decisive performance by defeating Chelsea 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Everton vs Chelsea, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Everton vs Chelsea Premier League kick-off?

Everton vs Chelsea takes place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Hill Dickinson Stadium

How to buy Everton vs Chelsea Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for Everton vs Chelsea, follow the standard purchasing methods through official club channels:

1. Official Club Membership

To purchase general tickets through official club channels, you typically need an official club membership:

  • Everton Supporters (Home Section): Sign up for an official Everton membership (e.g., Forever Blue or Forever Blue+). Members get priority access to ticket sales and ballot entries roughly 4 to 6 weeks before matchday.
  • Chelsea Supporters (Away Section): Away tickets are distributed directly through Chelsea's official ticketing portal. Priority is given to Season Ticket Holders and Members based on accumulated loyalty points.

2. Official Hospitality & Matchday Packages

If you do not hold a club membership, hospitality packages offer guaranteed access:

  • Matchday VIP & Hospitality: Purchase premium seating, dining, or lounge packages directly through the host club's official ticketing portal.
  • Official Travel/Hotel Breaks: Authorized third-party partners (such as Sportsbreaks) sell bundled packages that combine official match tickets with local hotel stays.

3. General Sale & Resale Platforms

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.
  • General Sale: Any remaining tickets go on general public sale on the club website, though high-demand Premier League matches rarely reach general sale.
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How much do Everton vs Chelsea Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Everton vs Chelsea Premier League fixtures vary depending on the category, purchase channel, and seating section:

  • Official General Admission (Face Value): Standard adult matchday tickets purchased directly through official club channels range from £55 to £75. Concession tickets (for juniors, young adults, and seniors) are generally lower.
  • Official Matchday Packages & Travel Breaks: Bundled options (including hotel stays or official experiences) generally start from £199.50 per person.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium VIP seating and lounge packages range from £399 to £525+ per person.
  • Secondary Resale Market: Due to high demand, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub typically start at around £99 to £165, with average prices fluctuating upwards depending on seat location and demand.
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Everton vs Chelsea Premier League: Everything you need to know

Everton vs Chelsea Form

Everton have recorded one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 with Bournemouth the week before. The highlight of that run was a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End, with their only defeat coming in a pre-season friendly against Lille.

Chelsea have won three of their last five matches, losing one and drawing none, scoring 16 goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent result was a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United, following a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal. Prior to that, Chelsea beat Brighton 4-3 and Fulham 3-2 in the league, demonstrating both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

EVE

EVE - Form

BOU
D1-1
MUN
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
WOL
W1-0
IPS
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CHE

CHE - Form

BHA
W4-3
ARS
L2-1
LEE
W6-3
HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Everton vs Chelsea: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Everton won 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three, Everton one, and one match ended level. Chelsea's most dominant result in that run was a 6-0 home victory in April 2024.

Head to Head

EvertonDrawChelsea
1
1
3
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
6
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
3Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored0/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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