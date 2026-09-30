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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoLiverpool
Book Brentford vs Liverpool Tickets
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How to get Brentford vs Liverpool tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Brentford
Liverpool
Premier League

Brentford take on Liverpool in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Brentford take on Liverpool on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

In recent encounters, the Bees proved to be a formidable test, including a thrilling 3-2 home victory over Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in October 2025. Their most recent competitive fixture ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Anfield on May 24, 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League kick-off?

Brentford host Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League tickets?

To buy Premier League tickets for Brentford vs Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium, you can follow these primary routes:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Brentford Official Ticket Office: High-demand fixtures like Liverpool are almost exclusively sold through Brentford's official ticketing site to official members.
  • My Bees Membership: You will generally need an active My Bees Membership to access ticket sales or ballots.
  • Ticket Access Points (TAPs): Priority for Category A fixtures (such as Liverpool) is usually given to members with higher accumulated Ticket Access Points from attending previous matches.
  • Brentford Ticket Exchange: If the match is sold out, official Season Ticket holders who cannot attend re-list their seats on the official Brentford Ticket Exchange, accessible to eligible members.

2. Matchday Hospitality Packages

  • Official hospitality packages can be purchased directly through the club's website or authorized hospitality partners.
  • These packages typically include a guaranteed match ticket alongside pre-match food, drink, and lounge access, and they usually do not require a standard club membership or TAP requirements.

3. Away Fans (Liverpool Supporters)

  • Away section tickets are allocated directly to Liverpool FC.
  • To purchase through Liverpool, you must be an official Liverpool FC member or season ticket holder with the required credits from attending previous Premier League away matches.

4. Secondary Ticket Platforms

  • Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.
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How much do Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Premier League matches between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium vary depending on whether you purchase face-value official tickets or buy through resale/secondary platforms.

1. Official Face-Value Ticket Prices

For Category A Premier League fixtures (which include high-profile matches against teams like Liverpool), official face-value ticket prices directly from Brentford FC typically range as follows:

  • Adults (Ages 25–64): £35 – £65 (depending on stand and seating band)
  • Seniors (65+): £25 – £45
  • Young Persons (18–24): £20 – £40
  • Juniors (Under 18): £10 – £20
  • Away Fans (Liverpool Section): Capped at £30 for adult tickets as per Premier League regulations.

2. Resale & Secondary Market Prices

Because demand for Premier League matches is high, tickets on secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub trade at dynamic, supply-driven market rates:

  • General Admission Resale: Typically starts from around £180 to £250, with central/longside view seats reaching £300 to £450+ per ticket.
  • Matchday Hospitality Packages: Official or VIP hospitality tickets start at roughly £450 to £650+ per person.
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Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brentford vs Liverpool Form

Brentford have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League, following a 1-1 draw with Leeds United the week before. The Bees did show attacking intent earlier in that run, thrashing Birmingham City 6-1 in the Carabao Cup and beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the league.

Liverpool have won three and drawn two of their last five competitive matches, conceding in each of those games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, a comeback victory after falling behind. Prior to that, they beat Ipswich Town 2-0 away in the Premier League, though back-to-back 2-2 draws with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United earlier in the run highlight a defensive inconsistency the coaching staff will want to address.

BRE

BRE - Form

LEE
D1-1
SUN
D1-1
BOU
D2-2
REA
W1-2
CHE
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LIV

LIV - Form

IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brentford vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 24, 2026, when the fixture at Anfield ended 1-1 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Brentford have won two and Liverpool have won two, with one draw, making this a genuinely competitive fixture. Brentford won 3-2 at home in October 2025, while Liverpool claimed a 4-1 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium in February 2024.

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawLiverpool
1
1
3
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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