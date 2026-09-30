How to get Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bayer Leverkusen take on SC Freiburg on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

Leverkusen has been particularly dominant at home in recent years, including an emphatic 5-1 Bundesliga victory over Freiburg at the BayArena in December 2024. However, Freiburg has proven capable of frustrating Die Werkself, evidenced by a hard-fought 2–2 draw on home soil in May 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg takes place at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 18 Oct 2026 - 09:30 BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Bayer Leverkusen vs. SC Freiburg Bundesliga match at the BayArena, you can follow these primary options:

1. Official Bayer 04 Ticket Shop (Primary Method)

Tickets first go on sale during an exclusive early access window for Bayer 04 Club members and season ticket holders. Any remaining tickets are released to the general public after the member priority window closes.

2. Official Ticket Exchange (Ticketbörse)

If the match is sold out on the primary shop, check the Bayer 04 Official Ticket Exchange. Season ticket holders who cannot attend re-list their individual seats here at fair face value.

3. Official Hospitality & VIP Packages

For guaranteed seating with food, drinks, and premium lounge access, official hospitality packages are available through authorized partners like P1 Travel or directly on the Bayer 04 web shop.

4. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If tickets are completely sold out through official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list resold tickets from other fans, though prices are often higher than face value.

How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bayer Leverkusen vs. SC Freiburg match at the BayArena vary depending on where you purchase them and the seating category:

Official Face-Value Prices (Primary Market): Standard adult tickets directly from Bayer Leverkusen typically range from €15 to €55 , depending on the category.

Standing Area (Stehplatz): Around €15 to €20 Seated Area (Sitzplatz): Approximately €30 to €55

Secondary / Resale Marketplaces: If tickets are sold out through official club channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub prices for this fixture currently start at around €55 to €79 , with average seating options ranging between €80 and €150+ .

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Form

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded three wins and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Bundesliga win over Union Berlin on September 5, which followed a 2-3 home defeat to Elversberg on the opening Bundesliga weekend. Earlier results include a 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory at Wehen Wiesbaden and a 2-1 friendly win over Newcastle United. Leverkusen scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Freiburg have won all five of their last matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Bundesliga win at Paderborn on September 5, and they also beat Werder Bremen 4-1 in the Bundesliga on August 30. The run also includes two Conference League qualification wins over Motherwell and a 5-1 DFB-Pokal victory at Fortuna Düsseldorf. Freiburg scored 13 goals and conceded just two in those five games, keeping a clean sheet in the Paderborn match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on March 7, 2026, when Freiburg and Leverkusen drew 3-3 in the Bundesliga at Freiburg's ground. Before that, Leverkusen won 2-0 at home in October 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga meetings, Leverkusen have won three times to Freiburg's one, with one draw — a record that includes a 5-1 Leverkusen home win in December 2024 and a 2-3 Leverkusen victory in Freiburg in March 2024.