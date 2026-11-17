Bayer Leverkusen host Besiktas on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

That sole prior meeting took place back in December 2006 during the UEFA Europa League, where Leverkusen secured a narrow 2-1 victory on home soil. Both clubs meet in the league phase of the 2026–27 UEFA Europa League, looking to secure vital points mid-way through the league table standings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas Europa League kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas takes place at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s official website or box office remains the most reliable primary source for home supporter tickets and authorized tiers.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing-Room / Supporter Tickets: Priced around €15 to €20 .

Priced around . Regular Seating (Category 3 & 4): Generally range between €40 to €50 .

Generally range between . Premium Seating (Category 1 & 2): Typically range from €70 to €80 .

Typically range from . Hospitality and VIP Packages: Start around €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier / Supporter Resale: Generally start around €115 to €145 .

Generally start around . Mid-Tier Seating Resale: Commonly range between €150 and €250.

Commonly range between Premium & VIP Resale: Can range from €250 to over €500.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas Europa League: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas Form

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at FC Koeln in the Bundesliga, but that followed a 0-1 home defeat to Marseille in the Europa League. Leverkusen also suffered a heavy 2-4 loss to VfB Stuttgart and were beaten 0-3 by Hoffenheim during October. Across those five matches, they scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

Besiktas have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Genclerbirligi in the Super Lig, while they fell 2-3 to Celtic in the Europa League in their previous European fixture. They also drew 2-2 with Kasimpasa and Crystal Palace during the run. Besiktas scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Besiktas: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data came in the UEFA Europa League on December 14, 2006, when Bayer Leverkusen beat Besiktas 2-1 at home. That result represents the sole head-to-head fixture on record, with Leverkusen taking the win in that single encounter.