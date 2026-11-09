Al Wasl faces off against Al Ittihad in a highly anticipated AFC Champions League Elite group stage clash. The thrilling encounter will take place at the iconic Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, bringing top tier continental football to the UAE.

GOAL has all of the information you need regarding match details and pricing. Read on to discover how you can secure tickets right now and support your favourite team in person.

When is Al-Wasl vs Al Ittihad AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Al-Wasl vs Al Ittihad kicks off at 20:00 Saudi Time on Monday, 7 December 2026, at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 6 7 Dec 2026 - 11:00

Where to buy Al Wasl vs Al Ittihad tickets?

The best place to secure your seats is through the official club and tournament ticketing portals, such as the Platinumlist platform. Fans are always encouraged to check the official channels first for pre-sale and general sale allocations leading up to matchday.

Secondary platform Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse available seats and complete your purchase for this AFC Champions League Elite clash on Grintahub by visiting their dedicated tickets page.

How much are Al Wasl vs Al Ittihad tickets?

Finding the cheapest ticket is often the primary goal for traveling fans and local supporters alike. When purchasing through the official club channels, standard general admission tickets for this fixture start at a highly affordable SAR 30 and generally range up to SAR 150 for lower tier seating.

On the secondary market like Grintahub, ticket prices start at approximately SAR 60 for general access passes. Acting quickly is the best strategy to lock in the lowest price point before matchday demand increases.

Al-Wasl vs Al Ittihad AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Wasl vs Al Ittihad Form

Al-Wasl have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Al-Jazira in the ADNOC Pro League. They beat Al Quwa Al Jawiya 4-3 in the AFC Champions League Elite in their previous outing, and also claimed a 0-2 win at Baniyas. Across five matches, Al-Wasl scored nine goals and conceded eleven.

Al Ittihad have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-4 home defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite. Before that, they beat Al-Ettifaq 4-1 and Al Diriyah 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League, and won 2-1 away at Neftchi Fargona in continental play. Across five matches, Al Ittihad scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Al-Wasl vs Al Ittihad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between Al-Wasl and Al Ittihad is currently available. Further details will be added when records are confirmed.