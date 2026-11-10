How to get AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

AFC Bournemouth host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Their most recent fixture took place at the American Express Stadium on January 19, 2026, ending in a tightly contested 1-1 draw. Prior to that stalemate, the Cherries claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over the Seagulls at the Vitality Stadium in September 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League kick-off?

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion kicks off at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 13 2 Dec 2026 - 15:15 Vitality Stadium

How to buy AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official AFC Bournemouth website (for home fixtures at the Vitality Stadium) or Brighton & Hove Albion (for away allocations), subject to membership tiers, loyalty points, and availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Typically range from approximately £30 to £65 .

Typically range from approximately . Hospitality Packages: Range from roughly £150 to £300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Minimum Resale Prices: Start around £136 .

Start around . Average Market Pricing: Standard seats at an average range of £125 to £208 .

Standard seats at an average range of . VIP & Premium Resale: Frequently exceeding £600.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League: Everything you need to know

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, and they also beat AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League during that stretch. The Cherries have scored 11 goals across those five games, conceding six, with their only defeat a 5-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Brighton carry a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Anfield, which ended a run of three consecutive wins. The Seagulls' best performance in that run was a 5-0 hammering of Crystal Palace, and they also won 2-0 at Sunderland. Brighton drew 0-0 with Jablonec in the Conference League and kept four clean sheets across those five matches before conceding twice to Liverpool.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Brighton's ground in the Premier League in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely split, with Brighton winning twice, Bournemouth winning twice, and one match ending level. Bournemouth's most recent home win in this fixture came in September 2025, a 2-1 result at the Vitality Stadium.