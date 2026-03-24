Paraguay Overview

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.
There were so many big names to watch at last year's Copa America Femenina. Marta's emergence out of international retirement was the major storyline going into the tournament, where stars such as Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo, Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez and Manchester City's Kerolin were also primed to shine. But these events also provide the platform for new names to rise to the fore, and that is exactly what happened with a 17-year-old sensation from Paraguay by the name of Claudia Martinez.
The U.S. Women's National Team started slow, but went on to defeat Paraguay 6-0 with goals from Ally Sentnor, Trinity Rodman, Reilyn Turner, Emma Sears, and an own goal situation. The USWNT have now scored 23 goals against Paraguay in the last three meetings.
Trinity Rodman returns to club and country roster, Gisele Thompson has a chance to solidify herself as an outside back, goalkeeper pool gets clearer, and five keys for the USWNT as they take on Paraguay to open up play in the new year.