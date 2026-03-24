Paraguay Overview

Paraguay's teen sensation set to link up with Rodman in NWSL

There were so many big names to watch at last year's Copa America Femenina. Marta's emergence out of international retirement was the major storyline going into the tournament, where stars such as Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo, Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez and Manchester City's Kerolin were also primed to shine. But these events also provide the platform for new names to rise to the fore, and that is exactly what happened with a 17-year-old sensation from Paraguay by the name of Claudia Martinez.