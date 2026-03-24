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Paraguay

Paraguay Overview

Women's NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNS. Schertenleib
Claudia Martinez NXGN GFX

Paraguay's teen sensation set to link up with Rodman in NWSL

There were so many big names to watch at last year's Copa America Femenina. Marta's emergence out of international retirement was the major storyline going into the tournament, where stars such as Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo, Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez and Manchester City's Kerolin were also primed to shine. But these events also provide the platform for new names to rise to the fore, and that is exactly what happened with a 17-year-old sensation from Paraguay by the name of Claudia Martinez.

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October 2026
Friendlies
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El Salvador
SLV
1
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Paraguay
PAR
5
FT
Friendlies
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El Salvador
SLV
2
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Paraguay
PAR
3
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Standings

Major League Soccer crestMajor League Soccer

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Viking crestViking22172356203653
W
W
W
D
W
2Bodoe/Glimt crestBodoe/Glimt22172356203653
W
L
W
W
W
3Tromsoe crestTromsoe22116541301139
D
W
L
L
D
4Molde crestMolde22114746341237
D
L
W
W
W
5Rosenborg crestRosenborg2210484031934
D
W
W
W
L
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