Juventus vs Napoli predictions: Napoli eye another statement win

Our betting expert shares his Juventus vs Napoli predictions. Napoli are on a high at the moment and could upset Juventus.

Best bets for Juventus vs Napoli

Double chance - Draw/Napoli at odds of 1.51 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.70 on Betway

First team to score - Napoli at odds of 2.19 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Juventus 1-1 Napoli

Juventus 1-1 Napoli Goalscorers prediction: Juventus: Weston McKennie - Napoli: Kevin De Bruyne

Juventus’ European ambitions took a knock in midweek when they lost 2-0 to Genoa. The result was particularly disappointing for Luciano Spalletti, as it came in his 50th match in charge of the Old Lady. That result left the Turin club eighth in the division, three points adrift of Frosinone, who occupy the Conference qualification spot.

The home side have every incentive to get back to winning ways this weekend. They welcome Napoli to the Allianz Stadium, who they’re level on points with. The winner of this one will open up a lead over the other, which shows the importance of the three points.

Massimiliano Allegri has also gone through a bumpy start to Serie A life with Napoli. He will be absent from the dugout after receiving a two-match ban for a sending off he received against Roma. While there’s no reunion here for him, Juventus will still be keen to spoil his return to the Allianz Stadium.

Unlike Juventus, Napoli were successful in midweek, beating Monza 4-1 away from home. Now unbeaten in three, the visitors seem to be turning things around, and a win here will do them a world of good. Since they have an identical Serie A record to Juve, victory here will allow them some breathing space.

Probable lineups for Juventus vs Napoli

Juventus expected lineup: Vicario, Gatti, Bremer, Lucumi, Kalulu, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, Cambiaso, McKennie, Alajbegovic, Kolo Muani

Napoli expected lineup: Milinkovic-Savic, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, De Bruyne, Lobotka, McTominay, Politano, Lang, Hojlund

Napoli are good enough for a point

Juventus have delivered a mixed bag of results recently. They’ve lost two of their last four games, winning just one in that run. Spalletti’s men have shown signs of vulnerability at home, following their midweek defeat on their own ground.

The visitors have put together a three-game unbeaten run, with two victories in that sequence of games. In Serie A, Napoli have lost just one of their last six outings, suggesting the travelling side are building momentum. Furthermore, Gli Azzurri have enjoyed a better recent record against the hosts.

The Old Lady’s dominance in this fixture belongs to the past. The last 10 head-to-heads have produced just two wins for the Old Lady, while Napoli were on the winning side on six occasions. The visitors have won three of the last five meetings, with the reverse fixture last season finishing in a draw.

Juventus vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/Napoli at odds of 1.51 on Betway

Goals expected for both teams

Juventus have not been particularly prolific in attack this season, although they have shown some promise in the final third. The Bianconeri have scored 11 goals in nine league outings, averaging 1.22 goals per 90. At home, they’ve scored five goals in four games. With an xG (expected goals) of 12.78, the hosts have underperformed in the attacking third.

If they can work on finishing the chances they create, they will eventually find the back of the net more regularly. Juve have taken 144 shots in Serie A, which places them seventh in the division in that regard. Meanwhile, Napoli have scored 11 goals in their recent three matches, averaging 3.7 goals per game.

Napoli have seen both teams score in 60% of their away league matches this season. Three of the last five head-to-heads have produced goals on both sides. Additionally, the visitors head into this game on the back of three consecutive matches where both teams scored.

Juventus vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.70 on Betway

Napoli are primed to strike first

Napoli will certainly head to the Allianz Stadium with high confidence after their recent results. As a result, Napoli may put Juventus under pressure from the outset and take the lead early. The visitors have become accustomed to scoring the opening goal, as they’ve done so in 78% of their league matches.

Gli Azzurri have scored the first goal in four of their five away dates this term. That should concern Spalletti, as Juventus have shown a tendency to leave gaps for their opponents to exploit. Juve have shipped the first goal in 56% of all their league outings.

The situation at home reads only slightly better at 50%. Juventus are also yet to find the net in the opening 15 minutes of a Serie A game. As a result, we’re leaning towards Allegri’s troops taking the lead in this game.