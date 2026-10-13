Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has offered a surprising public defence of Manchester City following the recent developments in their long-running legal battle with the Premier League. The Spaniard expressed his desire to see the Etihad giants escape severe punishment, citing their sporting achievements as proof of their merit.
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has challenged his reigning European champions to replicate Real Madrid's historic achievement of winning three consecutive Champions League crowns. Having guided the French heavyweights to back-to-back continental triumphs, the Spanish tactician remains determined to preserve their dominance on the grandest stage.
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has offered a passionate defense of Manchester City's recent dominance, insisting their silverware was earned fairly on the pitch. His comments come at a time when the English giants are embroiled in a massive legal battle regarding 115 alleged financial breaches.