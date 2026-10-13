Pakistan Overview

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Pakistan

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Enrique challenges PSG to match Real Madrid's UCL threepeat

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has challenged his reigning European champions to replicate Real Madrid's historic achievement of winning three consecutive Champions League crowns. Having guided the French heavyweights to back-to-back continental triumphs, the Spanish tactician remains determined to preserve their dominance on the grandest stage.

Luis EnriqueChampions League
Paris Saint-Germain Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2

Enrique defends Man City over FFP drama

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has offered a passionate defense of Manchester City's recent dominance, insisting their silverware was earned fairly on the pitch. His comments come at a time when the English giants are embroiled in a massive legal battle regarding 115 alleged financial breaches.

Luis EnriqueManchester City
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Standings

Ligue 1 crestLigue 1

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Lyon crestLyon6321114711
L
W
D
W
D
5Paris FC crestParis FC632184411
L
W
D
W
W
6Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain6321118311
W
W
W
L
D
7Brest crestBrest622212938
W
L
L
W
D
8Lorient crestLorient62226608
W
L
D
W
L
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Apuestas destacadas

Galatasaray vs Barcelona - Pronóstico y Apuestas Champions League | 13/10/26
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