From opening day introductions to intense fitness drills, beds at the training ground and breaking down language barriers, Stuart Dallas worked with one of football's biggest characters during his time in West Yorkshire and lifts the lid on life under 'The Crazy One'
The Uruguay national team have been making the most of their time in India by embracing the local culture ahead of their upcoming international friendly. Before taking to the pitch in Kolkata, the South American giants took a detour to one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world to test their skills in a different discipline altogether.
Diego Forlan endured a painful start to his tenure as Uruguay head coach after two stoppage-time strikes condemned his side to a 3-1 defeat against Japan in Miyagi. The former striker, who was appointed to succeed Marcelo Bielsa, watched his team battle back to parity before defensive lapses in the dying seconds gifted the hosts victory.
Diego Forlan will make his official debut as interim head coach of Uruguay in a friendly against Japan at Miyagi's Q&A Stadium. The iconic forward expressed deep gratitude for returning to the country where he previously represented Cerezo Osaka.
Diego Forlan has embarked on his first international assignment as Uruguay interim head coach without key midfielder Federico Valverde. The Real Madrid star was ruled out of the Asian tour due to a severe ankle injury, prompting Forlan to draft in Palmeiras midfielder Emiliano Martinez.
Diego Forlan has agreed to take charge of Uruguay on an interim basis following Marcelo Bielsa's departure after a dismal World Cup campaign. The 47-year-old former striker, who will balance the role with his duties as head coach of the under-20 side, will oversee upcoming autumn friendlies while the federation seeks a permanent manager.