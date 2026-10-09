Malaysia Overview

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Malaysia

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Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa

📽️ | Uruguay stars play cricket ahead of India clash

The Uruguay national team have been making the most of their time in India by embracing the local culture ahead of their upcoming international friendly. Before taking to the pitch in Kolkata, the South American giants took a detour to one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world to test their skills in a different discipline altogether.

India vs UruguayIndia
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October 2026
Friendlies
Malaysia badge
Malaysia
MAL
0
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
SAU
2
FT
Friendlies
Malaysia badge
Malaysia
MAL
1
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
SAU
0
FT
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
2القادسية crestالقادسية86112181319
W
D
W
W
W
3النصر crestالنصر86111971219
W
D
W
L
W
4الاتحاد crestالاتحاد8521149517
L
W
W
W
D
5نيوم crestنيوم8512147716
D
W
W
W
L
6الأهلي crestالأهلي850320101015
W
W
L
W
L
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