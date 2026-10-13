Cayman Islands Overview

The long-running legal dispute between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo has taken another dramatic turn as the Italian giants refuse to accept defeat. Despite multiple rulings in favour of the Portuguese superstar, the club has confirmed it will escalate the matter to the highest level of the Italian judiciary.
Marseille are reportedly preparing to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the upcoming winter transfer window to avoid strict financial sanctions. Juventus have emerged as the leading candidates to secure the Denmark captain, with the Italian club eager to bolster their midfield options mid-season.
Cagliari head coach Fabio Pisacane took aim at Luciano Spalletti after both managers were sent off at the end of a 1-1 draw. Pisacane insisted Juventus' touchline anxiety proved that high-flying Cagliari are on the right track in Serie A.