Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands Overview

cristiano ronaldo juventus

Juve appeal Ronaldo wage ruling

The long-running legal dispute between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo has taken another dramatic turn as the Italian giants refuse to accept defeat. Despite multiple rulings in favour of the Portuguese superstar, the club has confirmed it will escalate the matter to the highest level of the Italian judiciary.

Manchester UnitedBoardroom
More
Explore Betting on GOAL
More
Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

LaLiga crestLaLiga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Cagliari crestCagliari641163313
D
W
W
W
L
5AC Milan crestAC Milan6330115612
D
W
D
D
W
6Juventus crestJuventus632195411
D
W
L
D
W
7Como crestComo632196311
D
L
W
W
W
8SSC Napoli crestSSC Napoli6312106410
W
D
W
L
L
More

Betting spotlight

Arsenal vs Lille Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Narrow home win for the Gunners
See more betting articles