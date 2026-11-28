In the round-of-16 meeting with Mexico that Bulgaria won on penalties, Stoichkov opened the scoring in a 1-1 draw at Giants Stadium with a searing strike, before then scoring a stunning, Maradona-esque free-kick equaliser in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Germany that shocked the world.
As the press fawned over his stunning set-piece, a typically spiky Stoichkov quickly pointed out that he had actually scored a better one against Nigeria only to see it disallowed by the officials. He was also asked if he were worried about being wound up by Italy's defenders in their semi-final showdown in New York. "No," he responded, "I have more experience now... If anything, maybe I will be the one to provoke the Italians."
However, while he threatened to spark a comeback against the Azzurri, slotting home a third penalty of the tournament to halve his country's deficit after Roberto Baggio's early double, Bulgaria were beaten 2-1, thus dashing their World Cup dream.
Unsurprisingly, Stoichkov and his team-mates were emotionally and physically spent after one of the most surprising semi-final runs in World Cup history. They had absolutely nothing left to give in the third-place play-off against Sweden, and were thumped 4-0 by the Scandinavians in Pasadena.
Nonetheless, Stoichkov won the Golden Boot (along with Oleg Salenko) and that played a key role in him being awarded the Ballon d'Or for 1994, ahead of Baggio. "This proves that God is Bulgarian," a delighted Stoichkov said, even if he looked typically stoic in his promotional photos.
Of course, many would dispute the notion that there was anything divine about a man who was later sued in the U.S. for breaking the leg of a former university player in a friendly. Even today, Stoichkov still struggles with the inner demons that have plagued him since long before that Bulgarian Cup final brawl.
"I will tell you one thing: whether I have black hair or white hair, that mad boy will live inside me forever," he admitted. "It will always be like that."
Such an honest appraisal only serves to underline that Stoichkov has never lost sight of who he is, or where he came from. Consequently, it didn't really come as a surprise to those who truly knew him that when he won the Ballon d'Or in 1994, he had four replicas made to thank those he felt had contributed most to his success: Barcelona, CSKA Sofia, Catalan president Jordi Pujol and Bulgarian president Zheliu Zhelev.
"It might seem odd," he subsequently acknowledged, "but the last two were the heads of the Catalan and Bulgarian people respectively and so, for me, it seemed only normal to thank them for the magnificent reception I had received from the two sets of people they represented."
Stoichkov also gave the money he received for winning the Golden Boot at USA 94 to an orphanage in Sofia. "Mine was not a happy childhood," he once said of his charity work. "I had tough moments, difficult. I know the weight of unhappiness and I know what a child feels when it suffers."
So, while Hristo Stoichkov may not be very Christ-like, he has always had his cross to bear.