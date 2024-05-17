How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 17, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

New York Yankees are leading the AL East with a brilliant overall record of 28 wins and 15 losses, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox have a good overall record of 13 wins and 30 losses, ranking them 5th in the AL Central as of writing this.

New York Yankees are excellent at home with a record of 13-6. On the other hand, the Chicago White Sox have a poor away record of 4-16.

Article continues below

The New York Yankees average 4.81 runs per game, currently ranking them 8th in the league for now. The Chicago White Sox, however, are in 30th position with 2.93 runs per game on average.

New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox are set to square off in a thrilling MLB matchup on May 17, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date May 17 2023 Time 7:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune in to NBC Sports Chicago and YES Network to watch the MLB match between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Team News

New York Yankees Team News

Infeilder Oswald Peraza is out for 10 days with his right shoulder strain.

Another Infielder DJ LeMahieu also joins Oswald with his right foot contusion.

Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle is sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days due to his right shoulder inflammation.

Chicago White Sox Team News

Outfielder Luis Robert is on the 10-day injured list due to his right hip flexor strain.

Infielder Danny Mendick has also been put with Luis due to a back injury.

Right-handed pitcher Dominic Leone is placed on the 15-day injured list because of his back tightness.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in the MLB matchups: