How to watch today’s New York Yankees vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

Apple TV+ have acquired exclusive rights to two MLB matches, shown nationally, every Friday night .

Offers national TV coverage of channels such as ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS .

Hulu provide local TV access to fans of the White Sox, Mets, Athletics, Phillies and Giants .

Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings . Highlights available on MLB Strikezone .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

Apple TV+ have acquired exclusive rights to two MLB matches, shown nationally, every Friday night .

Offers national TV coverage of channels such as ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS .

Hulu provide local TV access to fans of the White Sox, Mets, Athletics, Phillies and Giants .

Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings . Highlights available on MLB Strikezone .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

Apple TV+ have acquired exclusive rights to two MLB matches, shown nationally, every Friday night .

Offers national TV coverage of channels such as ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS .

Hulu provide local TV access to fans of the White Sox, Mets, Athletics, Phillies and Giants .

Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings . Highlights available on MLB Strikezone .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros in a thrilling MLB matchup on May 07, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

New York Yankees are ranked 2nd in the AL East with a good overall record of 23-13, and an outstanding home record of 11-5, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros have an away record of 5-10, and an overall record of 12-22, ranking them 4th in the AL West as of writing this.

The New York Yankees average 4.61 runs per game, currently ranking them 12th in the league for now. The Houston Astros, however, are in 16th position with 4.44 runs per game on average.

The New York Yankees currently have 43 home runs, placing them 5th in the league. The Houston Astros, on the other hand, are in 8th position with 39 home runs, as of now.

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 07, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date May 07, 2024 Time 7:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Houston Astros online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros live on TBS TV and Max streaming Platform.

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Team News

New York Yankees Team News

Key player, Oswald Peraza, an infielder, is placed on the 10-day injury list with a strained right shoulder.

Additionally, infielder DJ LeMahieu has joined Peraza on the 10-day injury list due to a contusion in his right foot.

31-year-old right-handed reliever Nick Burdi is out for 15 days with his hip injury.

Houston Astros Team News

Key player, Chas McCormick, an outfielder, is added to the 10-day injured list due to his right hamstring issue.

Infielder Grae Kessinger will be absent for 10 days with a shoulder injury.

27-year-old Cristian Javier has been placed on the 15-day injured list because of his neck pain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in the MLB matchups: