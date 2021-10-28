XaviStay - Al-Sadd share fan posts begging manager not to leave for Barcelona

Qatar's Al-Sadd have shared a collection of fans' pleas for Xavi to stay at the club as reports linking the ex-Barcelona star with a return to Camp Nou continue to gather pace.

Xavi has enjoyed startling success with Al-Sadd since taking over as their coach.

And with Ronald Koeman now out of a job, the former Spain midfielder is slated as the Catalans' top choice to fill the vacancy.

Koeman was relieved of his services on Wednesday night following Barca's latest defeat, a 1-0 reverse at the hands of Rayo.

Xavi was immediately put forward as the favourite to replace the Dutchman, with Goal confirming that an offer was immediately extended to him.

By the looks of things, though, neither Al-Sadd nor their supporters will let him go without a fight.

What did Xavi say?

Xavi spoke to reporters on Thursday but declined to comment on speculation over his potential Barca comeback.

“I am focused on my work with Al-Sadd and I won't talk about anything else," he explained in a press conference.

The Barca favourite moved to Qatar in 2015 after more than 20 years with the Catalans, and upon retirement in 2019 took up the position of coach.

He delivered the Stars League title for the club in 2020-21, one of seven trophies Al-Sadd have picked up under his stewardship in just over two years.

Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Umm Salal stretched their unbeaten league record to 34 games, while with seven wins in as many games they also sit at the top of the Stars League for the current season.

