World Cup 2022 knockout stage: Dates, kick-off times & road to the final

2:00 AM EST 11/30/22
The knockout rounds of the World Cup are where legends are truly made.

A total of 16 nations will progress to the next phase of the tournament in December, where every game must have a winner.

As is tradition, if 90 minutes are completed with the scores level, proceedings will move to 30 minutes of extra time. If there is still nothing to separate the two teams, a penalty shoot-out will be the decider.

World Cup 2022 knockout bracket

Success in the World Cup is often dependent on which side of the bracket your nation ends up occupying. This year, the highest-ranking footballing nations are fairly evenly spread.

On one side of the tournament tree, in groups A to D, sit the likes of Netherlands, England, Argentina, and France.

On the second side, in groups E to H, nations such as Spain, Germany, Belgium, Brazil and Portugal all have the opportunity to play each other before the final.

World Cup 2022 last 16

The round of 16 saw France beat Argentina 4-3 in Russia four years ago in what was one of the most spectacular games of the tournament.

In 2022, the matches will take place from the December 3 to December 6.

DateFixtureKick-Off Time Venue
Dec 3Netherlands vs USA3pm GMT / 10am ETKhalifa International Stadium
Dec 3Group C Winners vs Group D Runners up7pm GMT / 2pm ETAhmed bin Ali Stadium
Dec 4Group D Winners vs Group C Runners up3pm GMT / 10am ETAl Thumama Stadium
Dec 4England vs Senegal7pm GMT / 2pm ETAl Bayt Stadium
Dec 5Group E Winners vs Group F Runners Up3pm GMT / 10am ETAl Janoub Stadium
Dec 5 Group G Winners vs Group H Runners up7pm GMT / 2pm ETStadium 974
Dec 6Group F Winners vs Group E Runners up3pm GMT / 10am ETEducation City Stadium
Dec 6Group H Winners vs Group G Runners Up7pm GMT / 2pm ETLusail Iconic Stadium

World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

The quarter-finals of World Cup 2022 will be played on December 9 and 10.

DateFixtureKick Off TimeVenue
Dec 9L16 5 Winners vs L16 6 Winners3pm GMT / 10am ETEducation City Stadium
Dec 9L16 1 Winners vs L16 2 Winners7pm GMT / 2pm ETLusail Iconic Stadium
Dec 10L16 7 Winners vs L16 3 Winners3pm GMT / 10am ETAl Thumama Stadium
Dec 10L16 4 Winners vs L16 6 Winners7pm GMT / 2pm ETAl Bayt Stadium

World Cup semi-finals

World Cup 2022 semi-finals will take place on December 13 and December 14. Games will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium

DateFixtureKick-off TimeVenue
Dec 13QF 2 Winners vs QF 1 Winners7pm GMT / 2pm ETLusail Iconic Stadium
Dec 14QF 4 Winners vs QF 3 Winners7pm GMT / 2pm ETAl Bayt Stadium

World Cup 2022 third-place play-off

The teams that lose in the semi-finals face off for the right to be recorded as third-place in the history books. The 2022 World Cup third-place play-off takes place the day before the final, on December 17.

DateFixtureKick-off timeVenue
Dec 17SF 1 loser vs SF 2 loser3pm GMT / 10am ETKhalifa International Stadium

World Cup 2022 final

DateFixtureKick Off TimeVenue
Dec 18World Cup Final3pm GMT / 10am ETLusail Iconic Stadium

The World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium. It is a Sunday 3pm kick-off in the UK and an early-morning game in the U.S.

