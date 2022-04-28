Women's Euro 2022 kits: every shirt released so far

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

It's going to be an exciting summer of sport with the Women's European Championship taking place in England this year. The tournament kicks off on July 6, with the final taking place at Wembley on July 31.

Cities like Brighton and Hove, Manchester, Sheffield, and Southampton will be hosting group games. The rapid growth of the women's game has meant that tickets to the final sold out within an hour of going on sale. However, you can still grab some of the new kit launches for the tournament by top names like Adidas and Nike.

So far, only Adidas have released the kits they will sponsor - all of which are designed with sustainability at the forefront as the shirts are made from materials using Parley Ocean Plastic. The kits were first revealed in a photographic campaign set in the same house used to film the music video for Spice Girls' 'Wannabe'.

Nike, which sponsors the hosts, England, is still to release their batch of national kits for the tournament. We'll update this page with the latest releases when they become available.

Here are all the Women's European Championship national kits released so far.

Belgium - Home Kit

The Belgium national home shirt has pushed the boat out by opting for a black kit rather than their usual red colourway. Nevertheless, it's a sleek shirt with the colours used from the Belgian national flag, particularly with the yellow three stripes and brand logo, which goes well with the red line detailing on the collar and sleeves.

Get it from Adidas for £70.00 in the UK / $80 in the US

Germany - Home Kit

Germany has gone with a classic white home shirt that is synonymous with them. But it's all in the sleeve details which don little squares of the colours of the German flag - black, yellow and red. It creates a pattern which makes the sleeves pop - the same effect is repeated once on the left side of the collar.

Get it from Adidas for £70.00 in the UK / $80 in the US

Germany - Away Kit

By contrast, the away shirt comes in a teal colourway, with a unique abstract pattern which looks like moving water. It's also a throwback to a similar colourway used by the men's team during the World Cup in 1996. The German woven crest present at the centre of both shirts finishes off the look.

Get it from Adidas for £70.00 / Not currently available in the US

Northern Ireland - Home Kit

Thus far, Adidas has only given Northern Ireland a new home kit. It's a simple but effective kit with a nod to previous classic Northern Ireland shirts. The grass green shirt, with the traditional round white collar and plain sleeves, makes it an effective colourway. A bright pop of colour comes from the yellow on the national badge.

Get it from JD Sports for £65.00 / Not currently available in the US

Spain - Home Kit

The Spain home kit is very classic looking and will be familiar to those who follow major international tournaments. The simple red colourway with navy and yellow detailing on the sleeve cuffs is lovely. The bold navy collar gives the shirt some character, with the entire design a throwback to the '90s style of Spain national team home shirts.

Get it from Adidas for £70.00 / Not available in the US

Spain - Away Kit

A more light and airy approach has been taken on Spain's away shirt, with the same template featured on Germany's away shirt. The colourway on the Spanish away kit is metallic blue, which looks more like clouds floating through a blue sky than water. Every detail, including the national emblem, Adidas logo, and stripes, are in navy blue, which gives the look a nice contrast.

Get it from Adidas for £70.00 / Not currently available in the US

Sweden - Home Kit

Sweden went with an audacious campaign behind their home shirt for the Euro's this summer. Adidas created an entire campaign around giving the country's opponents every detail on each of their players, called 'How To Stop Sweden'. The shirt itself shows the classic yellow and blue national colourway. A nice little detail at the back of the collar featuring the word 'Sverige' showcases the Swedish pride.

Get it from Adidas for £49.00 / Not currently available in the US

Sweden - Away Kit

Sweden's away kit gains its inspiration from the Swedish coastline. The dark navy colourway features a wavy design on the shirt, with a wavy silhouette also present on the collar. The Adidas logo's bright yellow brand detailing and three stripes make the shirt pop with colour.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £70.00