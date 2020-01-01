Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Nuno Espirito Santo's side showed that they are capable of mixing it with the best last season and will be looking to clinch a place in Europe

Wolves will take on Sheffield United, Manchester City and West Ham in their opening fixtures of the 2020-21 Premier League season and they will have greater expectations in the new campaign after impressing last term.

The opening game against the Blades will take place at Bramall Lane on Monday, September 14, and they conclude the season at home to Manchester United on May 23.

Their matches against local rivals West Brom take place on January 16 at Molineux and May 1 at The Hawthorns, while their traditional Boxing Day fixture is against Tottenham Hotspur at home.

    Check out Wolves' full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

    Wolves Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    14/09/2020 20:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
    19/09/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
    26/09/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton
    03/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham
    17/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton
    24/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
    31/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
    07/11/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton
    21/11/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton
    28/11/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
    05/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
    12/12/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
    15/12/2020 19:45 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
    19/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton
    26/12/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
    28/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
    02/01/2021 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton
    12/01/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Everton
    16/01/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Bromwich Albion
    27/01/2021 19:45 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
    30/01/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
    02/02/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
    06/02/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City
    13/02/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton
    20/02/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United
    27/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
    06/03/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
    13/03/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
    20/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
    03/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United
    10/04/2021 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton
    17/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
    24/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Burnley
    01/05/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton
    08/05/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton
    12/05/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
    15/05/2021 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton
    23/05/2021 16:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United

