Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever WNBA
Andrew Steel

WNBA 2024 season schedule: What WNBA game is on today?

TV Guide & Streaming

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on what games are coming up in the premier women’s basketball season

The 2024 WNBA season is here, with a dozen teams across the United States set to face off over the next four months in pursuit of sporting immortality and a chance to see themselves crowned champions.

The premier women’s basketball competition on the world stage looks set to draw more fans than ever before, thanks to the professional debut of breakout collegiate star Caitlin Clark, who will play for the Indiana Fever after she was chosen first in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

But the Olympic hopeful will have to be at her best, both with an eye on Paris 2024 and domestic success too, as defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces take aim at a third successive title.

RELATED: How to watch the WNBA 2024 season

With plenty of games set to unfold over the coming weeks, just what does the season schedule look like? GOAL guides you through the 2024 WNBA season, including what games are on today, and what’s just around the corner.

WNBA 2024 season schedule

Tuesday, May 14

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
New YorkWashington19:00ESPN 3/ Fubo
IndianaConnecticut20:00ESPN2 / Fubo
PhoenixLas Vegas22:00ESPN 2 / Fubo
MinnesotaSeattle22:00ESPN3 / Fubo

Wednesday, May 15

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
ChicagoDallas20:00Fubo
AtlantaLos Angeles22:00Fubo

Thursday, May 16

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
New YorkIndiana19:00Fubo

Friday, May 17

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
WashingtonConnecticut19:30Fubo
SeattleMinnesota21:30Fubo

Saturday, May 18

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
IndianaNew York13:00Fubo
Los AngelesLas Vegas15:00Fubo
ChicagoDallas20:00Fubo
AtlantaPhoenix22:00Fubo

Sunday, May 19

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
SeattleWashington15:00Fubo

Monday, May 20

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
ConnecticutIndiana19:00Fubo
SeattleNew York19:00Fubo

Tuesday, May 21

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
DallasAtlanta19:30Fubo
WashingtonLos Angeles22:00Fubo
PhoenixLas Vegas22:00Fubo

Wednesday, May 22

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
IndianaSeattle22:00Fubo

Thursday, May 23

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
ChicagoNew York19:00Fubo
MinnesotaConnecticut19:00Fubo
WashingtonPhoenix22:00Fubo

Friday, May 24

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
IndianaLos Angeles22:00Fubo

Saturday, May 25

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
New YorkMinnesota13:00Fubo
ConnecticutChicago20:00Fubo
IndianaLas Vegas20:00Fubo
WashingtonSeattle21:00Fubo
DallasPhoenix22:00Fubo

Sunday, May 26

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
MinnesotaAtlanta18:00Fubo
DallasLos Angeles21:00Fubo

Tuesday, May 28

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
PhoenixConnecticut13:00Fubo
Los AngelesIndiana15:00Fubo
ChicagoDallas20:00Fubo
SeattlePhoenix22:00Fubo

Wednesday, May 29

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
PhoenixNew York19:00Fubo
AtlantaWashington19:00Fubo
Las VegasMinnesota20:00Fubo

Thursday, May 30

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
SeattleIndiana19:00Fubo
Los AngelesChicago20:00Fubo

Friday, May 31

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
WashingtonNew York19:30Fubo
DallasConnecticut19:30Fubo
Las VegasAtlanta19:30Fubo
PhoenixMinnesota21:30Fubo

Saturday, June 1

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
ChicagoIndiana13:00Fubo

Sunday, June 2

AwayHomeTime (EST)Where to watch
ConnecticutAtlanta15:00Fubo
IndianaNew York19:00Fubo
DallasMinnesota20:00Fubo
Los AngelesPhoenix21:00Fubo

How to watch the WNBA 2024 season

In the United States, coverage of the WNBA 2024 season will be shown across a variety of channels, with ESPN, ABC, CBS, Prime Video, ION and NBA TV all broadcasting games. The majority of these are available to stream through package providers like Fubo.

With three tiers to choose from, Fubo is one of the more popular services available in North America, offering a broad range of channels, multi-screen capability and DVR capacity too, while offering a seven-day free trial.

The Elite subscription package at $84.99 per month is the best option for basketball coverage as it includes ESPN, ESPN2, EPSN3, MLB Network, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, and ABC (local dependant) in its lineup.

