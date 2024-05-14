WNBA 2024 season schedule: What WNBA game is on today?

The 2024 WNBA season is here, with a dozen teams across the United States set to face off over the next four months in pursuit of sporting immortality and a chance to see themselves crowned champions.
The premier women’s basketball competition on the world stage looks set to draw more fans than ever before, thanks to the professional debut of breakout collegiate star Caitlin Clark, who will play for the Indiana Fever after she was chosen first in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
But the Olympic hopeful will have to be at her best, both with an eye on Paris 2024 and domestic success too, as defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces take aim at a third successive title.
With plenty of games set to unfold over the coming weeks, just what does the season schedule look like? GOAL guides you through the 2024 WNBA season, including what games are on today, and what’s just around the corner.
WNBA 2024 season schedule
Tuesday, May 14
Wednesday, May 15
Thursday, May 16
|Away
|Home
|Time (EST)
|Where to watch
|New York
|Indiana
|19:00
|Fubo
Friday, May 17
Saturday, May 18
Sunday, May 19
|Seattle
|Washington
|15:00
|Fubo
Monday, May 20
Tuesday, May 21
Wednesday, May 22
|Indiana
|Seattle
|22:00
|Fubo
Thursday, May 23
Friday, May 24
|Indiana
|Los Angeles
|22:00
|Fubo
Saturday, May 25
Sunday, May 26
Tuesday, May 28
Wednesday, May 29
Thursday, May 30
Friday, May 31
Saturday, June 1
|Chicago
|Indiana
|13:00
|Fubo
Sunday, June 2
How to watch the WNBA 2024 season
In the United States, coverage of the WNBA 2024 season will be shown across a variety of channels, with ESPN, ABC, CBS, Prime Video, ION and NBA TV all broadcasting games.
With three tiers to choose from, Fubo is one of the more popular services available in North America, offering a broad range of channels, multi-screen capability and DVR capacity too, while offering a seven-day free trial.
The Elite subscription package at $84.99 per month is the best option for basketball coverage as it includes ESPN, ESPN2, EPSN3, MLB Network, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, and ABC (local dependant) in its lineup.