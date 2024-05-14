WNBA 2024 season schedule: What WNBA game is on today?

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on what games are coming up in the premier women’s basketball season

The 2024 WNBA season is here, with a dozen teams across the United States set to face off over the next four months in pursuit of sporting immortality and a chance to see themselves crowned champions.

The premier women’s basketball competition on the world stage looks set to draw more fans than ever before, thanks to the professional debut of breakout collegiate star Caitlin Clark, who will play for the Indiana Fever after she was chosen first in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

But the Olympic hopeful will have to be at her best, both with an eye on Paris 2024 and domestic success too, as defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces take aim at a third successive title.

With plenty of games set to unfold over the coming weeks, just what does the season schedule look like? GOAL guides you through the 2024 WNBA season, including what games are on today, and what’s just around the corner.

WNBA 2024 season schedule

Tuesday, May 14

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch New York Washington 19:00 ESPN 3/ Fubo Indiana Connecticut 20:00 ESPN2 / Fubo Phoenix Las Vegas 22:00 ESPN 2 / Fubo Minnesota Seattle 22:00 ESPN3 / Fubo

Wednesday, May 15

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Chicago Dallas 20:00 Fubo Atlanta Los Angeles 22:00 Fubo

Thursday, May 16

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch New York Indiana 19:00 Fubo

Friday, May 17

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Washington Connecticut 19:30 Fubo Seattle Minnesota 21:30 Fubo

Saturday, May 18

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Indiana New York 13:00 Fubo Los Angeles Las Vegas 15:00 Fubo Chicago Dallas 20:00 Fubo Atlanta Phoenix 22:00 Fubo

Sunday, May 19

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Seattle Washington 15:00 Fubo

Monday, May 20

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Connecticut Indiana 19:00 Fubo Seattle New York 19:00 Fubo

Tuesday, May 21

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Dallas Atlanta 19:30 Fubo Washington Los Angeles 22:00 Fubo Phoenix Las Vegas 22:00 Fubo

Wednesday, May 22

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Indiana Seattle 22:00 Fubo

Thursday, May 23

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Chicago New York 19:00 Fubo Minnesota Connecticut 19:00 Fubo Washington Phoenix 22:00 Fubo

Friday, May 24

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Indiana Los Angeles 22:00 Fubo

Saturday, May 25

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch New York Minnesota 13:00 Fubo Connecticut Chicago 20:00 Fubo Indiana Las Vegas 20:00 Fubo Washington Seattle 21:00 Fubo Dallas Phoenix 22:00 Fubo

Sunday, May 26

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Minnesota Atlanta 18:00 Fubo Dallas Los Angeles 21:00 Fubo

Tuesday, May 28

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Phoenix Connecticut 13:00 Fubo Los Angeles Indiana 15:00 Fubo Chicago Dallas 20:00 Fubo Seattle Phoenix 22:00 Fubo

Wednesday, May 29

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Phoenix New York 19:00 Fubo Atlanta Washington 19:00 Fubo Las Vegas Minnesota 20:00 Fubo

Thursday, May 30

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Seattle Indiana 19:00 Fubo Los Angeles Chicago 20:00 Fubo

Friday, May 31

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Washington New York 19:30 Fubo Dallas Connecticut 19:30 Fubo Las Vegas Atlanta 19:30 Fubo Phoenix Minnesota 21:30 Fubo

Saturday, June 1

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Chicago Indiana 13:00 Fubo

Sunday, June 2

Away Home Time (EST) Where to watch Connecticut Atlanta 15:00 Fubo Indiana New York 19:00 Fubo Dallas Minnesota 20:00 Fubo Los Angeles Phoenix 21:00 Fubo

How to watch the WNBA 2024 season

In the United States, coverage of the WNBA 2024 season will be shown across a variety of channels, with ESPN, ABC, CBS, Prime Video, ION and NBA TV all broadcasting games. The majority of these are available to stream through package providers like Fubo.

With three tiers to choose from, Fubo is one of the more popular services available in North America, offering a broad range of channels, multi-screen capability and DVR capacity too, while offering a seven-day free trial.

The Elite subscription package at $84.99 per month is the best option for basketball coverage as it includes ESPN, ESPN2, EPSN3, MLB Network, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, and ABC (local dependant) in its lineup.