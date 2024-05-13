How to watch WNBA games: WNBA 2024 schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

The WNBA looks set to reach even greater heights this season, with more eyes than ever expected to tune into the leading league for professional women’s teams and players across the United States and North America.
In no small part, the footprint of the competition will soar with the arrival of Caitlin Clark, one of the collegiate circuit’s all-time greats, as she looks to lead Indiana Fever to success following her first-round draft selection.
But even with Clark’s inclusion, there’s plenty pointing towards the 2024 campaign reaching new heights, with a mid-season break for the Paris 2024 Olympics likely to further help bolster expectations and anticipation for neutrals.
That’s going to leave plenty of games for fans to catch between a dozen teams between May and September, and there’s no shortage of channels on which to catch it all unfold.
So, how can you watch WNBA games in 2024? Where can you see them? What streaming packages will you need to stay on top of all the action? Here, GOAL guides you through how to watch the 2024 WNBA season.
When does the WNBA season start?Getty Images
The 2024 WNBA season starts on Tuesday, May 14, with the Washington Mystics facing the New York Liberty in the opening game. Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA debut shortly afterwards when the Indiana Fever face the Connecticut Sun too.
Teams will play throughout May before the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Tournament at the start of June. The break for the Paris 2024 Olympics starts in mid-July.
WNBA 2024 key dates to know
- April 15: WNBA Draft
- April 28: Training Camp Begins
- May 3: Pre-season Games Begin
- May 12: Last Possible Date for Pre-Season Games
- May 13: Final Roster Cut-down Date
- May 14: Regular Season Begins
- June 1-13: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Tournament
- June 25: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship
- July 18-21: WNBA All-Star Break
- July 20: WNBA All-Star Game
- July 21- August 14: Olympic Break
- August 20: Trade Deadline
- September 19: Regular Season Ends
- September 22: Playoffs Begin
- October 20: Last Possible Finals Date
How to watch WNBA games in 2024
WNBA games are shown on multiple channels and networks throughout the United States, including ABC, ESPN, CBS, ION, Prime Video, and NBA TV. Most of these channels are also available as streaming offerings through providers such as Fubo, Sling TV, and DirecTV.
|Streaming service
|Monthly price
|Free trial
|Fubo
|$74.99+
|7 days
|Sling
|$40.00+
|No
|DirecTV Stream
|$64.99+
|No
|Prime Video
|$8.99+
|30 days
Base subscriptions to these providers will not cover all games, particularly those on Prime Video, and some may require customers to opt for an add-on package to complete their collection and ensure they have the selection they want. Below, GOAL breaks down everything you need to know about each streaming service: