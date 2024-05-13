How to watch WNBA games: WNBA 2024 schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

Everything you need to catch the WNBA 2024 season this year

Prime will air only 21 games across the 2024 WNBA season. However, new subscribers can get a free 30-day trial for Prime Video.

Carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION Television and NBA TV along with more than 90 other channels.

Also includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, however for NBA TV, you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on.

The WNBA looks set to reach even greater heights this season, with more eyes than ever expected to tune into the leading league for professional women’s teams and players across the United States and North America.

In no small part, the footprint of the competition will soar with the arrival of Caitlin Clark, one of the collegiate circuit’s all-time greats, as she looks to lead Indiana Fever to success following her first-round draft selection.

But even with Clark’s inclusion, there’s plenty pointing towards the 2024 campaign reaching new heights, with a mid-season break for the Paris 2024 Olympics likely to further help bolster expectations and anticipation for neutrals.

That’s going to leave plenty of games for fans to catch between a dozen teams between May and September, and there’s no shortage of channels on which to catch it all unfold.

So, how can you watch WNBA games in 2024? Where can you see them? What streaming packages will you need to stay on top of all the action? Here, GOAL guides you through how to watch the 2024 WNBA season.

When does the WNBA season start?

The 2024 WNBA season starts on Tuesday, May 14, with the Washington Mystics facing the New York Liberty in the opening game. Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA debut shortly afterwards when the Indiana Fever face the Connecticut Sun too.

Teams will play throughout May before the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Tournament at the start of June. The break for the Paris 2024 Olympics starts in mid-July.

WNBA 2024 key dates to know

April 15: WNBA Draft

WNBA Draft April 28: Training Camp Begins

Training Camp Begins May 3: Pre-season Games Begin

Pre-season Games Begin May 12: Last Possible Date for Pre-Season Games

Last Possible Date for Pre-Season Games May 13: Final Roster Cut-down Date

Final Roster Cut-down Date May 14: Regular Season Begins

Regular Season Begins June 1-13: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Tournament

WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Tournament June 25: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship

WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship July 18-21: WNBA All-Star Break

WNBA All-Star Break July 20: WNBA All-Star Game

WNBA All-Star Game July 21- August 14: Olympic Break

Olympic Break August 20: Trade Deadline

Trade Deadline September 19: Regular Season Ends

Regular Season Ends September 22: Playoffs Begin

Playoffs Begin October 20: Last Possible Finals Date

How to watch WNBA games in 2024

WNBA games are shown on multiple channels and networks throughout the United States, including ABC, ESPN, CBS, ION, Prime Video, and NBA TV. Most of these channels are also available as streaming offerings through providers such as Fubo, Sling TV, and DirecTV.

Streaming service Monthly price Free trial Fubo $74.99+ 7 days Sling $40.00+ No DirecTV Stream $64.99+ No Prime Video $8.99+ 30 days

Base subscriptions to these providers will not cover all games, particularly those on Prime Video, and some may require customers to opt for an add-on package to complete their collection and ensure they have the selection they want. Below, GOAL breaks down everything you need to know about each streaming service: