WNBA 2024 Mock Draft: Where will Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and other big name prospects be selected?
Caitlin Clark's selection may be all but assured but find out where the rest of this season's talented class will land to start their WNBA careers
Following the completion of one of the most exciting NCAA Women's tournaments in history that was capped off by the South Carolina Gamecocks securing a victory in the National Championship, all attention has now turned to the WNBA Draft.