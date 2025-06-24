Who are the Wimbledon 2025 favourites? Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner and more

Who’ll be crowned king and queen of the grass at Wimbledon? GOAL checks out the leading contenders

The grass court tennis season is now in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: we’re excitedly counting down the days until another fantastic fortnight of top-notch action from the Wimbledon Championships begins. The main draws of the tournament, consisting of 128 players apiece, get underway on Monday, June 30, and they culminate with the women’s final on Saturday, July 12, and the men’s final on Sunday, July 13. This guide will give you a rundown of the current ATP and WTA Tour stars who look to have the best chance of securing Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon this July.

We can expect some more sensational Wimbledon storylines at the 2025 Championships. In the men’s singles, Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming to clinch a third straight Wimbledon title. If successful, he will join an illustrious list of players who have become hat-trick heroes at SW19. That list includes Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg. Jannik Sinner looks to be Alcaraz’s main danger. The Italian who roared to his second successive Australian Open may not have progressed further than the semis during previous Wimbledon campaigns, but he did reign supreme at the prestigious Halle grass event last year and will fancy his chances of adding to his Grand Slam hoard.

While Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal may have called it a day after stunning careers, Novak Djokovic, who lost to Alcaraz in both previous Wimbledon finals, still dreams of claiming further honours in the sport. The Serbian sensation, who’s lifted the trophy aloft on Centre Court on seven occasions, may have underperformed by his high standards this season, but those who write him off do so at their peril.

British hopes look to lie with Jack Draper, who reached the 2024 US Open semis. He made another huge breakthrough when he won the Indian Wells title earlier this year. The 23-year-old Londoner will need to step it up again if he’s going to reach the business end of proceedings during Wimbledon fortnight.

The women’s singles event looks to be more open, and we’ve had some surprise winners in recent years, including Barbora Krejcikova, Marketa Vondrousova and Elena Rybakina. All three women go for glory once again at Wimbledon this year. It’s Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek who are the front-runners, even though neither of them has reached a Wimbledon final previously. In Swiatek’s case, she’s never been past the last-8 stage before.

Let GOAL help take you through all the big names who will be taking to the Wimbledon grass courts during the third Grand Slam of 2025 and how you can watch and stream all the action.

When are the Wimbledon Championships 2025?

The Championships 2025 will take place from Monday, June 30, through to Sunday, July 13. The key dates within the Wimbledon fortnight are as follows:

Men’s and Ladies Singles 1st to 4th Rounds: June 30 – July 7

Men’s and Ladies’ Quarter Finals: July 8-9

Ladies Singles Semi Finals: July 10

Men’s Singles Semi Finals: July 11

Ladies Singles Final: July 12

Men’s Singles Final: July 13

Who are the Wimbledon 2025 Men’s Singles favourites?

Jannik Sinner

2024 proved to be a breakthrough year for Jannik Sinner. The 23-year-old Italian claimed his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open at the start of last year, and he finished off the Slam season by capturing the US Open crown at Flushing Meadows in September. He maintained his momentum at the start of 2025, retaining his crown in Melbourne and his No.1 world ranking. Sinner’s stunning run at the French Open at Roland Garros was only halted by a sublime Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He now looks to reach his first-ever Wimbledon final. Sinner may not have progressed further than the semis during previous Wimbledon campaigns, but he did reign supreme at the prestigious Halle grass event last year and will fancy his chances of adding to his Grand Slam hoard.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz claimed back-to-back Grand Slam crowns for the first time when winning the French Open and Wimbledon last year. The Spaniard will now be looking to repeat that feat following his recent success at Roland Garros. In winning the French Open, Alcaraz captured his fifth Grand Slam title. If successful at Wimbledon again, he will join an illustrious list of players who have become hat-trick heroes at SW19. That list includes Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has won a record-breaking 24 Grand Slams during his amazing career, with seven of those titles coming on the grass at Wimbledon. While his regular career rivals, such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have hung up their racquets, the Serb’s quest for further success continues. If Djokovic reaches the Wimbledon final this year, he will equal Federer’s record of competing in seven straight title matches on Centre Court. He is also currently just one trophy triumph behind Federer in the all-time Wimbledon honours list. However, 2024 proved to be the first year since 2017 that Djokovic failed to claim one of the major crowns, and he hasn’t tasted Grand Slam success since the 2023 US Open. He has underperformed by his high standards of late, but those who write him off do so at their peril.

Jack Draper

British hopes look to lie with Jack Draper, who reached the 2024 US Open semis. He made another huge breakthrough when he won the Indian Wells title earlier this year. The 23-year-old Londoner will need to step it up again if he’s going to reach the business end of proceedings during Wimbledon fortnight, though. He was knocked out in the 4th round at this year’s Australian and French Opens and was ousted during opening week in all three of his previous Wimbledon appearances.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev is one of the most talented players on the ATP Tour, who is yet to claim a major title. However, he has been a consistent performer in recent standout events, progressing to the last-8 stage and beyond in 7 of the last 10 Grand Slams, The German, who grabbed Olympic gold in 2021 and who’s been crowned ATP Finals king twice, is yet to find his spark at Wimbledon though and hasn’t progressed past the fourth round stage in eight previous appearances. In fact, none of these 24 ATP Tour title wins have come on grass. Will this be the year when he steps it up in SW19?

Who are the Wimbledon 2025 Ladies' Singles favourites?

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka likes to go deep when it matters most. It’s been three straight Slam finals for the Minsk-born star. Further study also reveals that the WTA’s top-ranked player has reached the second week/quarter finals at her previous ten straight Grand Slams, a run that stretches back to the 2022 US Open. However, despite being involved in last-4 stage encounters at Wimbledon in both 2021 and 2023, it’s the one Slam where she’s failed to secure a spot in the final. She was absent from both the 2022 & 2024 editions of the grass-court extravaganza though. Will the 3-time Grand Slam champion last the distance in London this time around?

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek is renowned as the clay queen, having won the French Open in four of the past six years, but she's looked vulnerable at the other Grand Slams. The Pole hasn’t reached a Slam final since claiming her fourth title at Roland Garros over a year ago. Last year ended on a low note for Swiatek as she pulled out of a number of events after terminating her highly successful coaching partnership with Tomasz Wiktorowski. Similar to Sabalenka, Swiatek has struggled on the grass courts of Wimbledon, only reaching the quarter-final stage on one previous occasion.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff will still be flying high following her stunning performance at Roland Garros earlier this month. It was a welcome return to form for the American, who is still only 21 years of age. Prior to the start of this year’s French Open, she hadn’t progressed past the last-8 stage of the previous three Grand Slams. Gauff will be hoping to maintain her momentum at Wimbledon, a tournament where she had underperformed in the past. Amazingly, in six previous appearances at SW19, the Atlanta-born star has never reached the quarter-finals.

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina's career has been plagued by illness and injury, and her 2024 Grand Slam campaign ended on a sour note when she had to withdraw from the US Open before her 2nd round match. The Kazakh player has made a steady start to 2025, reaching the fourth round at both the Australian and French Opens, but she’ll be hoping to step up her efforts on grass. Rybakina memorably lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish aloft on Wimbledon’s Centre Court and reached the semi-finals at the London Slam twelve months ago.

Mirra Andreeva

Cannes resident, Mirra Andreeva, continues to cause a stir on the WTA Tour. Having celebrated prestigious tournament wins in the Dubai Championships and the Indian Wells Open at the tender age of 17, earlier this year, she is now looking to make an impact on the Grand Slam scene. Andreeva made her first-ever 1st round exit in a Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, and she’ll be keen to make amends this time around.

How to watch or stream the Wimbledon Championships 2025

In the UK, the BBC will be broadcasting free-to-air coverage of the Wimbledon Championships daily via their channels (BBC One and BBC Two) with matches also accessible on-demand via their streaming platform, BBC iPlayer.

In the United States, Wimbledon 2025 will be shown live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

US tennis fans can also stream matches live with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Watch the Wimbledon Championships 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If Wimbledon isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.