How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Wild are set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL game on March 9, 2025.

The Minnesota Wild are set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins to start a high-voltage NHL game on March 9, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to end a four-game losing streak.

Minnesota is 14-13-1 at home and has an overall record of 36-23-4. The Wild have a strong record in games that are settled by a single goal, going 12-5-2 in those games.

Pittsburgh's overall record is 24-31-10, and they have a 10-18-5 road record. The Penguins have a goal differential of -53 after being outscored 236-183.

The two teams will face each other for the second time this season. Frederick Gaudreau led the way with two goals as Minnesota won the previous meeting 5-3.

Minnesota Wild vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins in an exciting NHL game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date March 9, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Wild vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Frederick Gaudreau has four goals and two assists in the last ten games.

Matthew Boldy has scored 21 goals and provided 33 assists for the Wild.

Minnesota Wild injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kirill Kaprizov Lower body injury Out Jonas Brodin Undisclosed Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Phillip Tomasino has scored three goals and provided two assists in his previous ten games.

Rickard Rakell has scored 29 goals and provided 23 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Pierre-Olivier Joseph Upper body injury Out

Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 earlier in the season on October 30. The Wild have won their past two games with the Penguins. Nonetheless, the Penguins have won three of their previous five meetings, demonstrating their success in prior meetings. Pittsburgh overpowered the Wild with a 4-1 win in April of 2023 and a 6-4 victory in November 2022, and they won 4-3 in December 2023. Minnesota might have the advantage, especially at home, given their recent dominance in this game and their strong overall record. To overcome the Wild's ability to prevail in close games, the Penguins, who are having trouble on the road and are now on a losing streak of four games, will need to put up a good offensive performance. The Wild could continue their run of victories against Pittsburgh since Matthew Boldy leads the team in points and Frederick Gaudreau of Minnesota stepped up in the previous game. However, the Penguins possess a chance to break their slump if Phillip Tomasino and Rickard Rakell can produce offensively.