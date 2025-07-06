Why Chelsea new boy Liam Delap split with model girlfriend Leanna Paul - with behaviour after £30m transfer proving to be the final straw

The reasons for Chelsea new boy Liam Delap breaking up with his model girlfriend Leanna Paul have been revealed.

WHAT HAPPENED?

England U21 international Delap has experienced change in his professional and personal lives this summer. A £30 million ($41m) transfer has seen him inherit the fabled No.9 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

After completing a move from Ipswich Town, Delap linked up with the Chelsea squad for their FIFA Club World Cup campaign. His behaviour prior to heading for the United States is said to have contributed to the end of his relationship with Paul.

Article continues below

Getty

THE GOSSIP

After dating for more than a year, a source has told Glam, Set & Match that the couple have called it quits. Paul is said to have tired of Delap’s wandering eye, with news of his antics being fed back to her.

The final straw is said to have arrived on June 28, with Delap accused of flirting with a girl in London. Paul had previously dismissed claims that her partner was unfaithful but, after being presented with evidence, has taken the decision to embrace single life once more.

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

A source told GSM: “She immediately blocked him as she didn’t believe the first story, but after seeing evidence of her boyfriend speaking to a girl, she immediately phoned him when he was in Miami and told him that she was breaking up with him.”

WHAT NEXT FOR DELAP?

Paul has offered nods to the end of her romance with Delap since their supposed split, with her posts on social media including one message that read: “You can’t keep someone loyal by loving them harder.” Delap remains in the U.S. as Chelsea have reached the Club World Cup semi-finals.