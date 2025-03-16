Who is the character Ted Lasso based on? Inspiration for AFC Richmond head coach explained

Ever wondered who Ted Lasso was actually based on?

Described by Variety in one early review as "an unfailingly polite teddy bear", the Ted Lasso character earned a place in the hearts of television viewers across the world after the launch of the hit Apple TV+ series in 2020.

Equipped with no shortage of enthusiasm, quirky parables and old-fashioned Kansas wisdom, the moustachioed Lasso does his best to figure it all out as he navigates the unfamiliar peaks and troughs of being a soccer coach in the English Premier League.

So, who is Ted Lasso actually based on? GOAL takes a look at the inspiration behind one of TV's most admired

Article continues below

Who is Ted Lasso based on?

The character of Ted Lasso is an amalgam of a number of people, with aspects of his personality and appearance inspired by different individuals.

Jason Sudeikis, who portrays Lasso and created the character, has indicated that his old high school basketball coach, Donnie Campbell, provided much of the foundation for the character. Campbell was a formative influence and, as well as being a source of many mid-western phrases, introduced Sudeikis to the work of renowned college basketball coach John Wooden, whose ethos is also very much evident in Lasso.

Getty

Nicknamed 'The Wizard of Westwood', Wooden was highly successful with the UCLA Bruins and espoused a Seven Point Creed, which includes points such as 'be true to yourself' and 'help others'. He also wrote a book called The Pyramid of Success, a signed copy of which is visible in episode one of season one.

"I think it was taking the best parts of all the different mentors, teachers and coaches," Sudeikis explained, speaking on the New Heights podcast. "It is that wish fulfilment, you know, the person that you'd want to be. He's a person who likes to say 'yes and...' to people."

However, if Campbell and Wooden provide the depths of the Lasso soul, the sartorial DNA came from former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka, who wore sweaters and sunglasses on the sideline, as well as fashioning an iconic moustache.

Sudeikis has also admitted that the legendary former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been a source of story inspiration. In 2021, the actor told Sports Illustrated: "Man, when I heard about [Klopp] taking his squad to go do karaoke, I was like, 'hellooooo, story idea.'"

More Ted Lasso