Discover which football team tennis star Carlos Alcaraz supports...

Carlos Alcaraz has quickly become one of the brightest young stars in the world of tennis. Known for his electric performances on the court, the Spanish prodigy has already captured multiple titles and hearts worldwide.

But while his dedication to tennis is clear, many fans are curious about his interests beyond the sport, particularly his love for football, a game deeply embedded in Spanish culture.

So, which football team does the tennis sensation cheer for when he's off the court? GOAL take a closer look.

Article continues below

Which football team does tennis star Carlos Alcaraz support?

Carlos Alcaraz is a passionate supporter of Real Madrid, one of the most successful and popular football clubs in the world. Hailing from El Palmar, a district in the Spanish region of Murcia, Alcaraz has often spoken about his admiration for the capital club. In interviews and social media posts, he has openly expressed his love for Los Blancos.

Alcaraz has been seen attending Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and has even met some of the club’s legendary figures. His loyalty to Real Madrid is no surprise, as the club enjoys a massive fanbase not just across Spain but globally.

A proud Spanish connection

Alcaraz’s support for Real Madrid reflects a broader connection to Spanish pride and sporting excellence. Just as Real Madrid have dominated European football with their record-breaking Champions League titles, Alcaraz is forging his path to becoming a legend in tennis. This parallel has not gone unnoticed by fans, who see in Alcaraz the same determination and flair that defines Real Madrid’s playing style.

Carlos Alcaraz may be making waves in the tennis world, but his heart also beats for football, specifically for Real Madrid. His support for the club adds a relatable, human side to his superstar persona, endearing him even more to fans of both sports. As he continues to rise in tennis, Alcaraz will no doubt carry the pride of both his country and his beloved football team with him every step of the way.