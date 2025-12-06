How to watch today's Villarreal vs Getafe La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Villarreal will look to register their sixth straight La Liga win when they welcome Getafe to Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.

As they compete in their matchday 15 fixture, the Yellow Submarine will look to close their five-point gap towards leaders Barcelona while Getafe find themselves four points off a European spot.

How to watch Villarreal vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Villarreal and Getafe will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Villarreal vs Getafe kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de la Ceramica

The La Liga match between Villarreal and Getafe will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain.

It will kick off at 5 am PT / 8 am ET on Saturday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

Villarreal will be missing Pape Gueye due to suspension. Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes will miss out through injury.

Head coach Marcelino is expected to make changes from the midweek Copa del Rey game, with the likes of Ayoze Perez and Gerard Moreno expected to start in attack.

Nicolas Pepe and co. will be rested, but Renato Veiga is likely to retain his place in central defense.

Getafe team news

Davinchi remains unavailable with a knee injury, and Abdel Abqar is currently a doubt due to a muscular issue.

Mario Martin is available again after serving his suspension and is expected to return to the starting lineup, just behind the front pair of Adrian Liso and Borja Mayoral.

