How to watch today's Verona vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Still struggling to register their first Serie A win this season, Verona are set to welcome Atalanta to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday.

While the hosts are coming off a 2-1 loss at Genoa last weekend, La Dea will aim to book their fourth straight win in as many games across competitions after progressing to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Genoa in the mid-week.

How to watch Verona vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Verona and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Verona vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

The Serie A match between Verona and Atalanta will be played at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Verona team news

Verona boss Paolo Zanetti is likely to remain without the services of Grigoris Kastanos, Suat Serdar, Domagoj Bradaric, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Tomas Suslov due to injury concerns.

And with ex-Atalanta man Roberto Gagliardini suspended, Al-Musrati may deputise in central midfield.

Giovane remains the hosts' key player in attack.

Atalanta team news

Several of Atalanta's regular starters who were rested during the Coppa Italia match on Wednesday are set for returns.

So while Mitchel Bakker remains unavailable due to a knee injury and with Kamaldeen Sulemana emerging as a doubt after being forced off with a muscle problem last time out, the likes of Ademola Lookman, Ederson and goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi will be set for starts.

