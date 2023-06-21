Where to watch USL Championship on TV & stream live online

Where to watch the 2023 USL Championship on TV channels and streaming platforms in the US and UK.

The USL Championship, formed in 2011, is the second division in the USA which is placed just under the top division, MLS.

The league is divided into two conferences, with 12 teams in each conference. The teams initially compete in a round-robin format, and at the end of the regular season, the top eight teams from each conference qualify for the play-offs.

San Antonio FC are the reigning champions. They defeated Louisville City FC 3-1 in the final last season to lift their maiden title. Orlando City and Louisville City FC are the most successful teams in the history of the league, winning it twice each.

The 2023 season of the tournament commenced on March 11 and will run until October 14.

Region TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK N/A USL Championship YouTube

Fans in the United States can catch live action from the 2023 USL Championship on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom, the USL Champion will be available to be streamed on the tournament's official YouTube channel.

