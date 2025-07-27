How to watch today's St Mirren vs Ayr United Scottish League Cup: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish League Cup match between St Mirren and Ayr United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Mirren and Ayr United will battle to finish atop Group D of the Scottish League Cup when they clash at The SMISA Stadium on Sunday.

The Buddies are currently second with seven points from three games, while the visiting side are leading with nine points from their three fixtures.

With Arbroath also vying for a possible second-placed finish in the group, Ayr will only need to avoid defeat in order to earn a direct spot in the second round.

How to watch St Mirren vs Ayr United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish League Cup match between St Mirren and Ayr United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

St Mirren vs Ayr United kick-off time

The Scottish League Cup match between St Mirren and Ayr United will be played at The SMISA Stadium in Paisely, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Sunday, July 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

St Mirren team news

Manager Stephen Robinson is likely to maintain a largely consistent lineup from the 8-2 thrashing of Annan Athletic.

Mark O'Hara, who returned to midfield after his suspension, is expected to partner with Killian Phillips once again.

Up front, Mikael Mandron will lead the attack, following his hat-trick against Annan. Conor McMenamin and Jonah Ayunga are anticipated to start on the wings.

Ayr United team news

Ayr head coach Scott Brown is expected to field a similar starting eleven from the previous group games.

George Oakley, who has scored in all three of their group games, including a hat-trick against Annan, will spearhead the attack.

In midfield, Curtis Main is expected to partner Ethan Walker offensively, with Mark McKenzie likely to be deployed in a withdrawn position.

