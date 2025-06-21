How to watch today's Spain U21 vs England U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between Spain U21 and England U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U21 will continue their Euro U21 Championship title defense bid when they take on Spain U21 in a quarter-final tie at Anton Malatinsky Stadium on Saturday.

The Young Lions were second best to Germany in Group B, while the Spaniards topped Group A after playing out a 1-1 draw with Italy on the final matchday in the group stage.

In the United States (US), the Euro U21 Championship quarter-final match between Spain and England will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

Spain U21 vs England U21 kick-off time

The Euro U21 Championship quarter-final match between Spain and England will be played at Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, June 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Spain U21 team news

Marc Pubill sustained an injury and was forced off in the Italy draw, so Pablo Torre could be brought in as the replacement at right-back.

Up front, Roberto Fernandez would be flanked by Raul Moro and Jesus Rodriguez, with Pablo Marin and Mikel Jauregizar in the middle.

England U21 team news

England's attack is likely to include Omari Hutchinson, Harvey Elliott, Ethan Nwaneri and Jay Stansfield.

With Elliot Anderson and Alex Scott forming the midfield pivot, Jarell Quansah and Brooke Norton-Cuffy will feature at center-back.

