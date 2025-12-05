How to watch today's Real Oviedo vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mallorca will visit bottom-placed Real Oviedo at Estadio Carlos Tartiere foe a La Liga contest on Friday.

Both sides will aim to register their overdue league wins. Jagoba Arrasate's men picked up a 3-2 Copa del Rey win against Numancia earlier in the week and managed a four-goal draw with Osasuna in their previous league fixture. The hosts are coming off a 2-0 loss at Atletico Madrid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Oviedo vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Oviedo and Mallorca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Oviedo vs Mallorca kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

The La Liga match between Real Oviedo and Mallorca will be played at Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, December 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Oviedo team news

Alvaro Lemos and Javi Lopez are ruled out through injuries, while Brandon Domingues remains a doubt.

Ilyas Chaira returns from suspension and is expected to start on the left side, with Santi Cazorla and Salomon Rondon also continuing in the final third.

Mallorca team news

Toni Lato and Leo Roman are considered doubts for the match, but Dani Rodriguez is back from a ban.

As compared to the side that faced Numancia, Abdon Prats might be rested while Vedat Muriqi could continue leading the attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links