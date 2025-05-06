How to watch today's North Carolina FC vs Charlotte US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between North Carolina FC and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte are set to make the short trip to WakeMed Soccer Park to face North Carolina FC for a US Open Cup game on Tuesday.

After the USL Championship side overcame Charlotte Independence 3-1 in the third round of the competition, the Crown was drawn in the 'Clint Dempsey Group' with DC United, Charleston Battery, and NCFC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch North Carolina FC vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the US Open Cup match between North Carolina FC and Charlotte will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

North Carolina FC vs Charlotte kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between North Carolina FC and Charlotte will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Tuesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

North Carolina FC team news

Following the 2-0 league win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds, NCFC boss John Bradford is likely to hand recalls to the likes of Oalex Anderson and Rodrigo da Costa, who were on target in the Charlotte Independence win last month.

Charlotte team news

Brandon Cambridge, Jahlane Forbes, Nathan Byrne, Nimfasha Berchimas, Pep Biel and Souleyman Doumbia are all confined to the treatment room.

Liel Abada and Wilfried Zaha were on target in the 4-2 loss at Columbus Crew at the weekend, and could join Patrick Agyemang in attack unless manager Dean Smith decides to make changes on Tuesday.

