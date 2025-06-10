How to watch today's Luxembourg vs Ireland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly match between Luxembourg and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Republic of Ireland will make the trip to Stade de Luxembourg to take on Luxembourg in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Luxembourg recently had a close 1-0 loss against Slovenia, while the Boys in Green are heading into this match after securing a 1-1 draw against Senegal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between Luxembourg and Ireland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Luxembourg vs Ireland kick-off time

The international friendly match between Luxembourg and Ireland will be played at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, June 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Luxembourg team news

Gerson Rodrigues, Brian Madjo and Florian Bohnert are expected to form the forward line.

The midfield could feature the Luxembourg trio Danel Sinani, Leandro Barreiro and Tomas de Sousa Moreira, playing in front of a defensive line composed of Laurent Jans, Seid Korac, Dirk Carlson and Mica Pinto.

Ireland team news

Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to feature in goal, and Nathan Collins should anchor the defense.

In midfield, Will Smallbone and Jason Knight formed a partnership in the previous game, so we can probably expect them to start together again on Tuesday.

Upfront, Adam Idah is likely to lead the attack as the number nine, potentially with Jack Taylor and Ryan Manning supporting him.

LUX Last 2 matches IRL 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Luxembourg 0 - 3 Ireland

Ireland 0 - 1 Luxembourg 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

