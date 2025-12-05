How to watch today's Cremonese vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cremonese return to Stadio Giovanni Zini as they host Lecce in Serie A on Sunday.

Both Cremonese and Lecce may have so far fared above expectations this season, coming off wins against Bologna and Torino, respectively, in their previous league game.

How to watch Cremonese vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Cremonese and Lecce will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, DAZN, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cremonese vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Giovanni Zini

The Serie A match between Cremonese and Lecce will be played at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cremonese team news

The forward pair of Federico Bonazzoli and Jamie Vardy will aim to add to their goal tallies here.

In terms of team news, Mikayil Faye continues to nurse a sprained ankle and may join Michele Collocolo on the sidelines. Following recent exiles, Alessio Zerbin and Faris Moumbagna were back on the bench against Bologna.

Lecce team news

On the injury front, Gaby Jean, Filip Marchwinski and Balthazar Pierret remain unavailable for selection.

Ylber Ramadani is likely to continue in the engine room, while manager Eusebio Di Francesco is anticipated to persist with Nikola Stulic ahead of Francesco Camarda up front.

