How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City make the trip to DSG Park to take on Colorado Rapids in MLS action on Friday.

Both sides are coming off stalemates in their previous league outing. The Pids played out a 3-3 draw against the New England Revolution. Trailing the hosts by six points, Sporting were last involved in a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dick's Sporting Goods Park

MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods (DSG) Park in Commerce City, Colorado, United States.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Friday, July 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado were missing Cole Bassett, Alex Harris, Djordje Mihailovic, Zack Steffen and Ali Fadal over the weekend due to injuries.

Despite these absences, Calvin Harris, Rafael Navarro and Theodore Ku-Dipietro each scored against the Revs. However, an own goal by Samuel Vines ultimately sparked New England's comeback.

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting faced a few key absences last weekend. Robert Voloder was out due to a clavicle injury, Daniel Rosero was sidelined with a sore ankle, and Nemanja Radoja sat out with a quad strain. Additionally, Jake Davis will miss the upcoming encounter due to a red card suspension.

On a brighter note, Erik Thommy scored the equalizing goal against Real Salt Lake. This was the German midfielder's third goal of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

