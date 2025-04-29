How to watch today's Arsenal vs PSG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will play hosts to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides will be looking to end their long wait for their maiden European title, after Mikel Arteta's side knocked out 15-time winners Real Madrid, while the Parisians ended Aston Villa's dream run in the quarter-finals.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Arsenal and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, CBS, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Arsenal vs PSG kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Arsenal and PSG will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, April 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey will sit out the first leg after his milestone booking at the Bernabeu, and with Jorginho ruled out with a chest injury, Declan Rice may need to drop into a deeper role to accommodate Mikel Merino in the midfield.

Merino himself is doubtful with a knock, as is Ben White, but the duo are likely to be passed fit.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that Riccardo Calafiori will be available for selection, with all of Gabriel Maghalaes, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Jorginho confined to the infirmary.

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique has a full-strength squad at his disposal for the Emirates trip.

In attack, Bradley Barcola could be handed a start ahead of Desire Doue, alongside Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Marquinhos and Willian Pacho will be partnered at the heart of defense, with Vitinha marshaling the midfield.

