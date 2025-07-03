What Wrexham need from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as ‘Hollywood connection will not help on the pitch’ in ‘massive’ Championship challenge

Wrexham have been warned “Hollywood connection will not help on the pitch”, with demands to owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney being laid out.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A-list co-chairmen in North Wales have helped to fund a meteoric rise for the Red Dragons. A historic run of three successive promotions has lifted Phil Parkinson’s side out of the National League and into the Championship.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Wrexham have cleared every hurdle put in front of them so far, providing plenty of drama for the club’s documentary series, but they are now competing with teams that boast recent Premier League experience and deep pockets.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

WHAT PULIS SAID

Former Stoke and Crystal Palace boss Tony Pulis has told Fruity King of the challenges facing an ambitious outfit in his native Wales: “The Hollywood connection will not help at all on the pitch next year, so you can wash that away. Phil Parkinson needs good players and he needs players who will suit his system.

“He needs players who are going to come in and play the way that Phil wants his teams to play. If he can get better quality than what he's got now, players with a little bit more quality but doing the same job that has maintained the success they've had over the past three years – then I'm sure he'll do his damnedest and hopefully they'll back him. They have backed him over the past few years and they'll certainly need to back him this year as well.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Pulis added on what Wrexham have achieved and where they are looking to go from here: “Phil Parkinson is one of my top three managers from last season, irrespective of the backing he's had has been a fantastic achievement. Next year will be a real test for him, a real challenge. You're playing against clubs week in, week out that will test them in different ways.

“There are teams that were two leagues above them last season and it’s really competitive, it’s a massive challenge and they need to make sure they are set-up well not just in possession but out of possession because teams will counter-attack better. The higher you get, it's not just all about possession. It's about being very, very strong out of possession and behind your own attacks. You've got to really set your team up well and be solid.

“I'm sure Phil understands that. I'm sure he'll be looking forward to it. They'll get full houses every week and they'll go to fantastic stadiums and he deserves the opportunity and a chance to see if he can get that promotion again. If he does, then blimey what an achievement that would be.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Wrexham, who are scouring the transfer market for reinforcements, are readying themselves for a tour of Australia and New Zealand before their 2025-26 campaign gets up and running away at Southampton on August 9.