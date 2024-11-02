How to watch today's West Indies vs England Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the ODI cricket match between West Indies and England, as well as start time and team news.

On Saturday, the West Indies will face England in the second One-Day International of their ongoing three-match series on Caribbean soil. This game is a crucial chance for an England team missing Jos Buttler to grab a win and keep their hopes alive in the series.

Under the leadership of Shai Hope, the West Indies opened the series with a commanding performance, defeating England by eight wickets in the first ODI in Antigua. Despite resilient efforts from stand-in captain Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, the visitors were held to just 209 runs. This was largely due to an outstanding four-wicket spell from left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie. Jayden Seales also shone for the West Indies, delivering a tight spell with figures of two for 22 from his eight overs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Indies vs England online - TV channels & live streams

Streaming service: ESPN+

In the United States (US), the match between West Indies and England will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

You can download the streaming service on a range of smartphones and streaming devices. It is available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually, or you can subscribe through the Disney Plus bundle starting at $16.99 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Indies vs England start time & pitch report

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Location: North Sound, Antigua

The first ODI cricket match between West Indies and England will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT on Saturday, November 2, 2024, in the US.

The pitch at North Sound has typically yielded low-scoring matches, requiring both teams, known for their powerful hitters, to be cautious in their run accumulation. Additionally, the surface provides some assistance to the fast bowlers. With the average score hovering around 229, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first, aiming to set a challenging total and limit the opposition's scoring opportunities later in the match.

Team news & squads

West Indies team news

The hosts are unlikely to make changes to their winning lineup.

West Indies possible XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(wk/C), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

England team news

After Jamie Overton was dismissed for a golden duck and didn't get a chance to bowl, the visitors may consider bringing in Rehan Ahmed to take advantage of the spin-friendly conditions. They could also decide to give Reece Topley a shot, potentially replacing John Turner in the squad.

England possible XI: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone (C), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer.

Head-to-Head Record