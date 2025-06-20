Wayne Rooney still loves Plymouth! New Pilgrims boss Tom Cleverley reveals 'glowing' message from former Man Utd team-mate over Home Park job

Wayne Rooney bears no grudge against Plymouth, with new Pilgrims boss Tom Cleverley getting a glowing endorsement from his former team-mate.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Manchester United legend Rooney took the reins at Home Park a year ago. He would last just 25 games in that role before agreeing to walk away from a challenging post at the end of 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Plymouth went on to suffer relegation out of the Championship, despite enjoying a memorable FA Cup run that included a win over Premier League champions Liverpool, and former Watford manager Cleverley has been tasked with guiding the club to promotion out of League One in 2025-26.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW

Cleverley is looking forward to that quest having spoken with former United and England colleague Rooney about what to expect from life in Devon at a club that prides itself on punching above its weight.

WHAT CLEVERLEY SAID

Cleverley said of seeking advice from Rooney before agreeing to head for the south coast: "I spoke not just with Wayne but other people who I know that have played for or coached at the club.

"He gave the club and the place a glowing reference and he’s obviously someone’s opinion that I can trust. I played with him for many years and I think it’s important that I did some references, but most of all is what I see now through my own eyes.

"That will really start on Monday when I get on the pitch with the players and I make my own judgements, but I like to thoroughly research whatever I’m about to dive in to and the references were glowing."

Getty Images Sport

WHAT NEXT?

Cleverley, who won the Premier League title alongside Rooney at Old Trafford in 2013, has become Plymouth’s fifth permanent manager in the last 18 months - with stability clearly required if they are to deliver on expectations.