UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Wales and Norway will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Wales vs Norway is available to watch live in the United States on FS2, with streaming options via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ViX. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Wales host Norway at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, October 1, in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League A group phase, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Craig Bellamy's side arrive at this fixture under pressure after back-to-back defeats to Portugal and Denmark to open their Nations League campaign. The Welsh boss has been defiant, insisting his players have earned their place among Europe's top nations, but results so far have given the Red Wall little to celebrate.

Norway come into this match in contrasting mood. Staale Solbakken's side beat Denmark 3-2 on Matchday 1 before falling 2-1 to Portugal on Matchday 2, leaving them in second place in Group 4 and still well in contention for a quarter-final spot.

The visitors carry genuine attacking threat. Erling Haaland leads a forward line that has found the net in each of Norway's last eight matches, and they have not kept a clean sheet across that same run — a stat that cuts both ways heading into Cardiff.

Bernardo Silva's late challenge on Martin Odegaard during Norway's defeat to Portugal has added an injury concern to the away camp, with the Norway captain left limping and his fitness a point of anxiety for club and country alike.

Wales will draw on the Cardiff City Stadium's atmosphere as one of their most reliable assets. The ground has been the setting for some of the nation's most celebrated nights, and Bellamy will need the Red Wall in full voice if his side are to end their winless run.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wales vs Norway live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off information.

How to watch Wales vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Craig Bellamy names a projected XI that includes Danny Ward in goal, with a back line of Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, and Ben Davies. Brennan Johnson, Josh Sheehan, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu, and Sorba Thomas are listed in midfield and attack, with Kieffer Moore leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the Wales squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Staale Solbakken's projected XI has Oerjan Haaskjold Nyland between the posts, with Torbjoern Lysaker Heggem, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Aursnes, and Julian Ryerson in defence. Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, and Patrick Berg are named in midfield, with Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, and Antonio Nusa in attack. No suspensions are listed for Norway, though Odegaard's fitness will be monitored after he was left limping following a challenge in the defeat to Portugal.

Form

Wales have lost all three of their most recent matches and are without a win in their last five, recording two draws and three defeats across that run. Their opening Nations League fixtures brought a 1-0 defeat to Portugal and a 2-0 loss to Denmark, and they also fell 2-1 to Romania in a June friendly. The two draws came against Ghana and Northern Ireland, both finishing 1-1. Wales have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Norway have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw not featuring in the current run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the Nations League, though they opened the group phase with a 3-2 win over Denmark. Their World Cup run also featured wins over Brazil and Ivory Coast before a 2-1 quarter-final exit to England. Norway have scored eight goals and conceded nine across their last five matches, and have not kept a clean sheet in any of them.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in November 2011, when Wales won 4-1 at home in a friendly. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Wales hold the advantage with three wins to Norway's one, and one draw. Wales have scored nine goals across those matches, with Norway scoring five.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Norway NOR 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L W 3 Denmark DEN 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Wales WAL 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Wales sit bottom of Group 4 after two defeats from two, making this home fixture against second-placed Norway a must-win if Bellamy's side are to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wales vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: