Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Doosan Arena Plzen

Today's game between Viktoria Plzen and Union St.Gilloise will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Viktoria Plzen vs Union Saint-Gilloise is available to stream live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Viktoria Plzen host Union Saint-Gilloise at the Doosan Arena in Plzen in the Europa League, with both clubs entering the competition from the top of the group standings.

Plzen have had a difficult run of domestic form heading into this fixture. Radoslav Kovac's side lost 3-2 to Sigma Olomouc in the Czech First League on September 13, their second draw or defeat in three league outings. Their most recent win came in Europa League qualification, a 5-1 victory over FK Crvena Zvezda in late August.

Union Saint-Gilloise arrive in the Czech Republic in strong form. David Hubert's side have won four of their last five matches in the Belgian First Division A, including a 5-0 thrashing of Lommel and a 3-0 win away at Anderlecht. They have not lost in their last five outings across all competitions.

Founded in 1897, Union Saint-Gilloise are one of Belgium's oldest clubs. After years outside the top flight, they are now competing at the highest level of European club football and will look to build on their domestic momentum on the continent.

Plzen, meanwhile, remain a respected European fixture despite their inconsistent league form. The Doosan Arena has proven a tough venue for visiting sides, and Kovac will be eager for a strong showing on home soil.

Read on to find out how to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union Saint-Gilloise live.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Viktoria Plzen are managed by Radoslav Kovac. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Union Saint-Gilloise are led by David Hubert. As with Plzen, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Viktoria Plzen have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 home loss to Sigma Olomouc on September 13. Their best performance in the run came against FK Crvena Zvezda, whom they beat 5-1 in Europa League qualification. Plzen scored 11 goals across those five games but conceded eight, reflecting a side that can create chances yet remains exposed defensively.

Union Saint-Gilloise have collected four wins and one draw from their last five matches, all in the Belgian First Division A. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over Lommel on September 12. They also beat Anderlecht 3-0 and won away at Sporting Charleroi and St. Truiden without conceding. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Zulte Waregem in August. Union have scored 13 goals and conceded just three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Viktoria Plzen and Union Saint-Gilloise is currently available for recent meetings between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Viktoria Plzen and Union Saint-Gilloise are currently positioned first in the Europa League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: