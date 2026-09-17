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Europa League
team-logoViktoria Plzen
Doosan Arena Plzen
team-logoUnion St.Gilloise
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Watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise
Viktoria Plzen
Union St.Gilloise
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Union St.Gilloise, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Doosan Arena Plzen

Today's game between Viktoria Plzen and Union St.Gilloise will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Viktoria Plzen vs Union Saint-Gilloise is available to stream live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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Viktoria Plzen host Union Saint-Gilloise at the Doosan Arena in Plzen in the Europa League, with both clubs entering the competition from the top of the group standings.

Plzen have had a difficult run of domestic form heading into this fixture. Radoslav Kovac's side lost 3-2 to Sigma Olomouc in the Czech First League on September 13, their second draw or defeat in three league outings. Their most recent win came in Europa League qualification, a 5-1 victory over FK Crvena Zvezda in late August.

Union Saint-Gilloise arrive in the Czech Republic in strong form. David Hubert's side have won four of their last five matches in the Belgian First Division A, including a 5-0 thrashing of Lommel and a 3-0 win away at Anderlecht. They have not lost in their last five outings across all competitions.

Founded in 1897, Union Saint-Gilloise are one of Belgium's oldest clubs. After years outside the top flight, they are now competing at the highest level of European club football and will look to build on their domestic momentum on the continent.

Plzen, meanwhile, remain a respected European fixture despite their inconsistent league form. The Doosan Arena has proven a tough venue for visiting sides, and Kovac will be eager for a strong showing on home soil.

Read on to find out how to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union Saint-Gilloise live.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Kovac

Viktoria Plzen are managed by Radoslav Kovac. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Union Saint-Gilloise are led by David Hubert. As with Plzen, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

VPL

VPL - Form

ZVE
W5-1
SLO
D1-1
ARB
W0-3
HRA
D0-0
SOL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GIL

GIL - Form

ZUL
D0-0
AND
W3-0
STT
W0-3
CHA
W2-3
LOM
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Viktoria Plzen have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 home loss to Sigma Olomouc on September 13. Their best performance in the run came against FK Crvena Zvezda, whom they beat 5-1 in Europa League qualification. Plzen scored 11 goals across those five games but conceded eight, reflecting a side that can create chances yet remains exposed defensively.

Union Saint-Gilloise have collected four wins and one draw from their last five matches, all in the Belgian First Division A. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over Lommel on September 12. They also beat Anderlecht 3-0 and won away at Sporting Charleroi and St. Truiden without conceding. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Zulte Waregem in August. Union have scored 13 goals and conceded just three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Viktoria Plzen and Union Saint-Gilloise is currently available for recent meetings between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Viktoria Plzen and Union Saint-Gilloise are currently positioned first in the Europa League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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