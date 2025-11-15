How to watch today's Venezuela vs North Korea U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Venezuela U17and North Korea U17 are set to face each other in the Round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday.

Venezuela enters this fixture as surprise winners of Group E, finishing with seven points, including a notable 3-0 win over England that highlights their potential to upset strong opponents. North Korea U17 progressed from Group G but ended their group stage with a 2-0 defeat, and they will be eager to improve their performance in this knockout clash. Venezuela is favored to win given their strong group phase form and quality players, but North Korea's discipline and defensive solidity mean this match could be tightly contested.

Venezuela U17 vs North Korea U17 kick-off time

The match will be played at Aspire Pitch 4 on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.15am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezuela U17 team news

Venezuela enter the match with confidence and a clear tactical identity. The team has been compact and reliable defensively, choosing their moments to surge forward whenever gaps appear.

Diego Claut, Yerwin Sulbaran and captain Marcos Maitan are the key players going into the game.

North Korea U17 team news

North Korea have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the knockout clash against Venezuela this weekend. They will be raring to go and are firmly considered the underdogs ahead of the battle.

