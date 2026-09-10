Serie A - Game Week 4 11 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Today's game between Venezia and Fiorentina will kick off at Sep 11, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Venezia vs Fiorentina is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Select your preferred service to stream the match.

Venezia host Fiorentina at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Serie A, with both clubs arriving in desperate need of a result after troubled starts to the 2026/27 season.

Venezia sit 18th in the table and have lost four of their last five competitive matches, conceding freely and struggling to find any consistency under Giovanni Stroppa.

Fiorentina's situation has been even more turbulent. The club sacked Fabio Grosso after just three league defeats, and Paolo Vanoli has returned to the Viola Park to take charge for the second time, tasked with steadying a squad that has not won a Serie A match this season.

Vanoli previously rescued Fiorentina from a similarly difficult position last season, which is precisely why the club turned back to him so quickly. His appointment came within hours of Grosso's dismissal, and the circumstances surrounding that exit have grown more complicated, with reports of a possible disciplinary action against the former coach.

For Venezia, the home fixture offers a chance to climb off the bottom of the table. They beat Fiorentina 2-1 in their most recent Serie A meeting, which will provide some encouragement, though their current form tells a different story.

Both sides need points badly. This is a fixture that carries real weight for two clubs fighting to find their feet in Serie A.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Venezia vs Fiorentina, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Venezia vs Fiorentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Giovanni Stroppa will be without several players for Venezia, with Marin Sverko, Andrea Adorante, Bartol Franjic, Armel Bella-Kotchap, and Toma Basic all listed as injured. No suspensions are in place, and the projected XI includes Filip Stankovic in goal, with Matias Moreno, Redouane Halhal, Joel Schingtienne, Simon Sohm, Ridgeciano Haps, Antoine Hainaut, Kike Perez, Gianluca Busio, Albion Rrahmani, and Akor Adams.

Paolo Vanoli takes charge of Fiorentina with Fabiano Parisi, Christ Inao Oulai, and Riccardo Sottil sidelined through injury. There are no suspensions. The projected XI lines up with David de Gea in goal, supported by Viery, Radu Dragusin, Joao Mario, Victor Valdepenas, Marco Brescianini, Nicolo Fagioli, Arthur Atta, Alieu Njie, Mateo Pellegrino, and Franco Mastantuono. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Venezia have won just one of their last five competitive matches, drawing none and losing four, for a record of W1 D0 L4. Their most recent game was a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Frosinone, and they also lost 2-0 to AC Milan and 0-2 to Lecce in the league earlier in the season. Across those five matches, Venezia scored eight goals and conceded nine. They have lost four consecutive matches across all competitions.

Fiorentina have also managed just one win in five, drawing one and losing three, for a record of W1 D1 L3. Their most recent match was a 1-2 Serie A loss to Torino, and they were beaten 0-3 by Frosinone and 4-0 by Roma in the opening weeks of the league campaign. Fiorentina scored six goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures, and they are yet to win a Serie A match this season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on May 12, 2025, when Venezia won 2-1 at home. Across the last five recorded meetings, Venezia have won twice, Fiorentina have won twice, and one match ended level, with the sides drawing 0-0 in August 2024. Fiorentina won 1-0 in both the April 2022 Serie A fixture and an October 2021 meeting at the Penzo ended 1-0 to Venezia.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Venezia are 18th and Fiorentina are 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Venezia vs Fiorentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: