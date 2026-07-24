Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Mirassol will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Vasco da Gama vs Mirassol is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are outlined for viewers in applicable regions. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, so check your regional availability and sign up to catch the action live.

Vasco da Gama host Mirassol in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs sitting in the lower reaches of the table. The match takes place at Vasco's home ground, with Pedro Emanuel's side desperate to arrest a damaging run of poor results.

Vasco arrive at this game in difficult shape. They have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with three Serie A defeats in that stretch exposing serious frailties. A midweek Copa Sudamericana draw with Independiente Medellin means the pressure has not eased heading into the weekend.

Mirassol come into this fixture with considerably better momentum. Rafael Guanaes's side beat Gremio 2-1 in their most recent Serie A outing, a result that provided genuine confidence. Their Copa Libertadores campaign has also given them experience of high-stakes football this season.

The standings tell a blunt story. Vasco sit 17th in Serie A and Mirassol are just one place below them in 18th, meaning this is a direct confrontation between two clubs fighting to pull clear of the relegation zone. Three points here could shift the picture meaningfully for either side.

With both teams in need of a win, expect an intense and physical contest. For full details on how to watch Vasco da Gama vs Mirassol live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Emanuel oversees Vasco da Gama for this match, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been submitted at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Mirassol head coach Rafael Guanaes prepares his side without any confirmed injury or suspension data available either. No projected XI has been provided for the away team, and further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Vasco da Gama have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their sole victory came against Barracas Central in the Copa Sudamericana, a commanding 3-0 win, while their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Independiente Medellin in the same competition. The Brazilian side lost to Vitoria, Atletico MG, and Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A during that run, conceding four goals across those three league defeats. It is a troubling sequence that underlines why this fixture feels so pressing.

Mirassol have shown more resilience, winning three and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Gremio, and they also claimed a 1-2 victory away to Always Ready in the Copa Libertadores. A 1-0 defeat to Athletico Paranaense and a 1-0 loss to Lanus represent their two setbacks, though they also beat Fluminense 1-0 in the league during this stretch. Mirassol have scored five goals and conceded three across these five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs is tightly contested, with all three previous meetings ending in favour of the away side on each occasion. Mirassol have won twice when hosting Vasco, most recently beating them 2-1 in January 2026 and 3-2 in August 2025. Vasco's only win in this series came at home, a 2-0 victory in December 2025. The pattern suggests neither side holds a commanding advantage, with the visiting team claiming the result each time.

Standings

In Serie A, Vasco da Gama currently sit 17th and Mirassol are placed 18th, making this a direct clash between two sides in the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: